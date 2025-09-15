FIA's Ben Sulayem gives F1 drivers 'control your own tongue' verdict with Muhammad Ali example

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has doubled down on his stance about F1 drivers swearing during races or in press conferences. He has asked the drivers to 'control their own tongue' and emulate boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who he highlighted was never heard swearing.

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the FIA updated its sporting code with stricter regulations and penalties if drivers were caught swearing, building on rules implemented in 2024. Three instances of the usage of such language could result in a "one-month suspension plus deduction of championship points."

This caused a controversy in the F1 paddock, with reports that the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) wasn't involved in the decision. The BBC also reported that many FIA stakeholders were in disagreement with the decision.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

However, Mohammed Ben Sulayem reiterated the stance in a recent interview with the Swiss publication Expressen.

"The swearing is also a message. It's up to them (drivers) to do it on their own platforms, but I ask you now, one of the greatest athletes of all time, Muhammad Ali, have you ever heard him swear?"

Unlike boxing or many other sports, motorsport has a unique element for fans wherein they can listen to the drivers' in-race team radio messages. Many times, drivers end up swearing in those adrenaline-filled situations on track. This was one of the arguments many in the F1 paddock had when the new regulations were implemented - if a mic is put on an athlete of another sport, we might hear more swearing than expected.

When asked about this additional facet that drivers face, Sulayem said:

"No. If you can control a car that drives 320 kilometers per hour, you can also check your own tongue. And if I say that we should stop using the radio, then everyone will say, 'No, don't stop using the radio.' And now, do they say that?"

The "ridiculous" case of the FIA penalizing Max Verstappen after the F1 Singapore GP swearing case

Max Verstappen with Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In September 2024, the FIA punished Max Verstappen for swearing in a Thursday FIA press conference ahead of the Singapore GP weekend. The Red Bull driver had said that his car "was f*****"."

After a thorough assessment of the situation, the stewards asked Verstappen to complete 'some work of public interest.' The 27-year-old wasn't happy with the decision and restricted his answers during the press conferences that weekend, calling the situation "ridiculous". However, he obliged the media questions outside the press conference room.

The FIA later revealed the exact punishment for Max Verstappen in a post-season announcement.

"Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony, which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda, to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Championship trophy. While in Kigali, he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC)," read the FIA's statement.

Verstappen participated in the program before the FIA prize-giving ceremony and highlighted the importance of such grassroots development programs.

In May 2025, ahead of F1's Emilia Romagna GP, the FIA scaled back the new sporting code regulations after drivers expressed concerns about accidental use of inappropriate language during high-stakes situations mid-race.

