Former F1 driver expects new FIA president to make “difficult changes” that previous regime wouldn’t have

Former F1 driver John Watson feels new FIA president Mohammed Bin Sulayem has the opportunity to make difficult changes within the motorsport governing body that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible under previous management.

Watson believes that since Sulayem took over his position after last season’s conclusion, and therefore has no direct responsibility over the controversial events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he can take a more “objective view” of the events. Speaking in a post-season interview with RN365, Watson said:

“If they want to instigate changes, and if that means personnel changes, then you’ve got a new view and a new look from the new management at the FIA to do so. It might have been more difficult to do if the Todt regime had continued on for a further year or whatever, because that would then be tantamount to them admitting that they, their officers, got it wrong.”

Watson says the FIA needs to “come to terms” with the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and should work to rehabilitate F1’s tarnished image. He further said:

“Because we’ve got a new team in the FIA, I think it’s much more straightforward for them to take a more objective look at the events that occurred and go through them almost by the minute, or even by the second, to ensure that what occurred in Abu Dhabi shouldn’t occur again.”

Many perceived F1 race director Michael Masi’s actions during at Abu Dhabi to be against the FIA’s own sporting regulations. The motorsport governing body, however, staunchly defended Masi in the immediate aftermath of the race.

In subsequent weeks, however, after calls for Masi’s sacking and more accountability increased, the FIA softened its approach and agreed to reconsider its position on continuing with Masi.

As F1 heads into historic new era, key issues plaguing the sport are yet to be fixed

The 2021 season was one of the greatest seasons in F1 history and will likely be remembered as such if not for a few issues surrounding race direction and stewarding throughout an otherwise spectacular season.

While the highly controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi was a direct result of these issues, it was not an outlier. Throughout 2021, most drivers on the grid were on the receiving end of inconsistent stewarding decisions and questionable race direction.

These issues have remained in the sport for a while now, but the incredibly close nature of last year’s championship, brought them to the fore. While the FIA had never considered the implications of these issues, it has a responsibility to tackle them as the sport heads into an historic new era.

But the governing body may yet fail to instigate any solid changes before the new season rolls on. While an investigation into the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is underway, the findings from the investigation aren’t due to be published until the week before the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. This leaves very little room for the FIA to take any meaningful action before the new season starts.

