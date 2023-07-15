Former F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein only focused on being successful with Porsche in the FE

Pascal Wehrlein wants to be successful with the Porsche Formula E team in the 2023 season. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda at the Rome ePrix, the German driver emphasized on the importance of him winning with the German manufacturer and his dynamic with the team.

Asked about the importance of becoming a successful German driver in Formula E, Pascal Wehrlein said:

“Yeah I mean statistics dont mean a lot to me. I just want to win. I want to be successful and I want especially this team to be successful. I love everyone in this team and we’ve got such a great relationship, so it would be a big win for us if we win the championship or if we win both championships. And then we carry on and then we try again next year.”

Asked about the challenges of the hot weather at the Rome ePrix weekend, Wehrlein said:

"I think on the car, I think they are a bit more robust compared to last season. So I think on the car too wont effect too much, apart from the tyres and the brakes. But obviously it affects us, we have no air conditioning in the garage so the mechanics are working in these temperatures the whole day, even our engineers and obviously its harder to stay focused when you sweat a lot the whole day."

He added:

"For the whole team its a hard weekend. But we’ve shown especially on those weekends we are doing a very good job. Like Jakarta for example was also a super hot weekend. So our guys are pretty fit."

Being a German driver in a German team, Pascal Wehrlein is focused on winning the championship with Porsche. The former F1 driver felt his team performed better under pressure, particularly in tough weather conditions like in Jakarta earlier this season.

Despite the pressure for the championship at the Rome ePrix weekend, he believes they have the ability to deliver strong results. Weather forecast for the Rome ePrix has been above 34 degrees resulting in higher track temperatures. Similar to F1 the batteries, brake temperatures and tyres suffer in the scorching weather, but non air conditioned garages can be the added challenge for team personnel.

Pascal Wehrlein believes the championship pressure is positive

Unbothered by the pressure of the championship in the last two rounds of the calendar, Pascal Wehrlein believes the pressure is positive.

He believes the pressure is a testimony to the efforts and work put in by his team this weekend to deliver a good car and good results. He felt they have a strong car package and a good driver pairing to achieve the desired results.

Asked about the pressure going into the final weekend, Pascal Wehrlein said:

“It’s positive pressure. We always want to be in that position and in the last two seasons we haven’t been. The car was not, we were not strong enough for the championship fight and this season finally we are. Therefore it is something positive, to have positive pressure going into the last races and it shows that we did a very good job in the last 12 months or even more, that we have a strong car, a strong package, two fast drivers. Yeah its a positive feeling.”

Asked if he felt like he was in his famed "beast" mode this season, Pascal Wehrlein replied:

“Yeah. Occasionally I would say. I mean we won three races. They were good ones.”

In his junior driver career days and F1 stint, supporters often claimed Pascal Wehrlein was a ‘beast’ if given a competitive car.

Introverted in his demeanour with the media and yet feisty in a car, the former F1 driver is one out of four contenders in the championship.

Porsche lead the constructor’s championship with 231 points and have narrow lead of six points. Wehrlein is third in the championship and will be fighting for the title with Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis.