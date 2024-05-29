Frederic Vasseur credits Ferrari personnel after Charles Leclerc’s Monaco GP victory - “They are pushing like hell at the factory”

Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur, appreciated the team's efforts in the factory and credited Charles Leclerc's win at Monaco to them. Ever since Austria in 2022, this was the first time the #16 car had placed first on the podium.

Monaco marked an important step for Leclerc as he clinched his first victory at his home race. He also became the first Monegasque driver to win a race in the locality. In addition, he got closer to Max Verstappen in the championship, and now there are just 31 points separating the two.

This was Ferrari's second victory this season, showcasing a major upgrade in their performance compared to the 2023 season. The team is arguably the second-fastest on the grid and seems to be catching up with Red Bull Racing, which is at the top.

Talking about their win at Monaco, Fred Vasseur revealed that the team has been working hard at the factory.

"It’s a huge release off the shoulders of everybody. Firstly I’m thinking about Charles because I think he had the question every single year, ‘This year what will happen? Blah blah blah’ and I think I will have a Charles Leclerc pre-Monaco and post-Monaco now. But honestly I think it’s good for the team because they are pushing like hell at the factory — we have to not forget the guys back at the factory — and they did a mega good job," he told SpeedCity Broadcasting. (According to Racer.com)

Vasseur acknowledges Carlos Sainz's "mega good job"

While Charles Leclerc has been extremely consistent this season, his teammate Carlos Sainz has performed with the same discipline. Sainz has had a top-five finish at every race and also scored the win in Australia.

Apart from Red Bull Racing, only Ferrari and McLaren have won races thus far in 2023 and the current campaign. Reviewing the race, Fred Vasseur praised Carlos Sainz for his "mega job" at Monaco.

"Carlos did a mega good job and we had a tricky position because we were asking him to push, to slow down, to push, to slow down, and he did fantastically," Vasseur said.

Sainz was a major help to Charles Leclerc as he tried to keep his competitors behind him. The Spaniard kept catching up with Oscar Piastri, running in second place, and also held back Lando Norris, who was a threat to the team.