Gabriel Bortoleto heads into the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix with renewed optimism, as the Kick Sauber rookie hinted at car upgrades set to debut at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Brazilian has endured a steep learning curve at the start of his Formula 1 career, but the team's second major upgrade of the season presents an opportunity to reset.

Ad

Barcelona presents the perfect backdrop for Sauber's latest developments, with one of the calendar's most technically demanding venues. The Hinwil-based team is introducing a new front-wing specification specifically tailored to address their early-season struggles. Looking ahead to his Barcelona outing, Bortoleto said (via Sauber Group):

"I'm looking forward to Barcelona. It's a track I have raced on a few times already in junior categories, and I know what to expect from it... We have got some upgrades coming for this round, so the focus will be on getting familiar with them right away, while keep working on the car and its set-up, in order to improve our qualifying and race position."

Ad

Trending

Aerodynamic performance is critical at the 4.657 km track, and Gabriel Bortoleto hopes the upgrades will improve their qualifying and race competitiveness. The new changes focus on Kick Sauber C45's balance and adaptability, two aspects that have held the team back across the opening eight rounds.

FIA is set to reduce the front wing flapping limit from 15mm to 10mm with the upcoming wing technical directive, taking effect from the Spanish GP onward. Teams will need a finely-tuned aero balance through the flowing corners of sectors two and three, especially under the new regulations.

Ad

Gabriel Bortoleto (5) during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco practice in Monte-Carlo. Source: Getty

Unlike Monaco, where overtaking was rare and setups prioritize mechanical grip and tight cornering, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will test the aerodynamic ceiling of every car on the grid. According to Kick Sauber's team principal, Jonathan Wheatley:

Ad

"Barcelona marks a return to competitive racing at a circuit where aero performance is paramount, so we should see the impact of the new front wing regulations... Barcelona should give us a clear picture of how our new upgrade package will affect our competitiveness. The team has been working hard back home in Hinwil and our focus is on getting familiar with the new parts with a view to putting ourselves in a more consistently competitive position heading into the next phase of the season."

Ad

Sauber stands last in the Constructors' Championship with just 6 points, scored by Nico Hülkenberg in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. However, Borteleto retains the support of his teammate.

Gabriel Bortoleto reflects on early struggles and sets sights on Spain reboot

Kick Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Despite outqualifying teammate Nico Hülkenberg three times and reaching Q2 in two events, Gabriel Bortoleto is yet to finish in the top 10 on Sundays. His best finishes, 14th in China and Monaco, reflect both the car's limitations and the strategic nature of midfield racing in a development-focused team. Nevertheless, his rookie campaign has been challenging.

Ad

At Monaco, Sauber brought track-specific updates, including a sculpted twin-element front brake cooling outlet and a suspension revision tailored to the layout. These changes improved traction and tire behavior, but the car remained off the pace in race conditions. The 78-lap grind through the Principality also underlined just how setup-sensitive the C45 remains.

"Monaco was a rather challenging one, but we have taken the lessons from the weekend and moved onto a new race week, the last one of a busy triple header," Bortoleto said in the lead-up to Spain (via Kick Sauber).

Ad

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will present a vastly different test of 66 laps and over 307.236 km. The Spanish GP features two DRS zones, one on the main straight and another on the run to Turn 10. These give drivers more overtaking opportunities compared to Monaco, making qualifying performance less definitive but still critical.

Gabriel Bortoleto (5) during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco practice in Monte-Carlo. Source: Getty

For Gabriel Bortoleto, it will be about converting Q2 appearances into race results with a car expected to improve in open-air conditions. And with new aerodynamic tweaks, the Brazilian rookie will be eyeing a breakthrough weekend in front of the Spanish crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More