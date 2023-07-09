George Russell shares a light moment with “warrior” Alex Albon post-qualifying at the F1 British GP

George Russell and Alex Albon shared a moment at Silverstone after the qualifying session of the 2023 British Grand Prix. The moment transpired when the latter was giving an interview after qualifying an amazing P8 in the Williams.

Russell apparently saw a spot on Albon's shoulder from the back, where he was evidently bleeding. He mentioned that it is probably because of all the downforce he was battling while going all out on the circuit. Russell requested it to be shown on the camera, calling Albon a "warrior."

"Can we actually see this? Warrior, a warrior."

These bruises usually happen because drivers have to face extreme G forces while driving, especially on a track like Silverstone, which consists of most fast-paced corners. Through turns like Abbey, Copse, Maggots & Becketts, the drivers go at exceptionally high speeds and face around 4 to 5 G force.

The qualifying session was quite good for Alex Albon, who was able to bring his Williams up to P8, with expectations for a points finish in the race. The team has been doing well this season in contrast to the start and the previous seasons.

Meanwhile, George Russell is up at P6 despite the upgrades brought in by Mercedes. There has been speculation that the team might be losing out on straight-line speed because of the new front-wing upgrade.

George Russell reveals Mercedes was better than simulation numbers during qualifying

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified only P6 and P7 despite the upgrades to their Mercedes W14. However, Russell revealed that the team performed better than it was expected, given the data from FP2, where the two were P12 and P15.

He revealed to Sky F1 that the simulator expected them to be 17th or 18th during qualifying.

"We had our numbers suggesting we were 17th and 18th quickest in qualifying yesterday, and third and fourth quickest in the race in FP2."

"So clearly we’ve made some improvements."

Mercedes might have a better chance of performing during the race, and the drivers will certainly aim for that, given that this will be their home race. Especially George Russell, who will have his first chance for a great performance on this track with such a competitive car.

Although he had the chance in the previous season, he had to retire after the horrifying first-lap crash involving Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu.

