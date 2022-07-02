Goatifi trends as Nicholas Latifi propels his Williams into Q3 at 2022 F1 British GP

For the first time this year, Nicholas Latifi managed to secure a top 10 starting position ahead of the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix.

Latifi drove brilliantly under tricky conditions at Silverstone in Saturday's qualifying session to take his Williams FW44 up the leaderboard. He now starts the main race on Sunday from P10 on the grid.

The Canadian driver has had a very tough time in F1 ever since his crash at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which resulted in massive controversies in the championship fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Furthermore, speculation regarding his career and seat at Williams has been growing over the past few months, with rumors of Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri possibly taking the seat. He finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel this weekend, making it safe to say that this result will allow Latifi to take a breather.

Until the 2022 F1 British GP, he was the only driver who had failed to make it to Q2 in every session of the season so far. So a P10 start for the Williams driver will certainly give him a much-needed boost of confidence. The session was certainly one of many firsts, with Carlos Sainz also securing his maiden pole position this weekend to become the 104th F1 polesitter.

Nicholas Latifi out-qualified his teammate Alex Albon, who will be starting the 2022 F1 British GP all the way back in P16. Latifi is one of two drivers, the second being Haas driver Mick Schumacher, who is yet to score a championship point in the 2022 F1 season. Last year, he managed to secure seven points and was significantly outperformed by his former teammate George Russell. Fans took to the internet to share their reactions to the bizarre qualifying session, with a special focus on Latifi's impressive performance.

Here are some fan reactions to Nicholas Latifi's 2022 F1 British GP qualifying session

Ash @AShoeAndACashew



#BritishGP #SilverstoneGP Now that Nicholas Latifi is through to Q3 Now that Nicholas Latifi is through to Q3#BritishGP #SilverstoneGP https://t.co/PqC2jmnWzq

Ani. @Louisxsun28 Let's not forget that Latifi starts from P10 tomorrow. GOAT Let's not forget that Latifi starts from P10 tomorrow. GOAT https://t.co/dAOswEQ20D

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far