"Going to be tough"- Williams' Alex Albon unsure about his availability at Singapore GP

Alex Albon has said that it would be difficult for him to return to action at the Singapore GP next month.

The Williams driver took to social media to share an update on his health after the appendicitis operation he recently underwhent. He expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to him and wished him well.

Albon added that he's getting better, but the Singapore GP could come a bit too soon for him. Moreover, Singapore is notorious for being hard on drivers; the race is physically exhausting, and the conditions are humid.

In the clip he posted on social media, Albon said he has been trying to get ready for Singapore, but that could be 'tough'. He said:

"Hey everyone, Alex here. Just thought I’d give a little bit of an update on how I am. I feel pretty good. I feel okay. Obviously on Saturday, I had a slight issue, and the doctors did an amazing job. Very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday. So I’ve been in Monaco since then, been starting to walk around and the goal is to be ready for Singapore, which is going to be tough."

Albon added:

“It’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so it’s not an easy one, but let’s aim high, and see what happens. Just a quick message to say thank you for the kind messages; have been reading them all, as many as I can, and it means a lot. So, thanks. Hopefully see you in Singapore and peace out.”

Albon (4) is 19th in the driver standings, having garnered only four points all season.

Alex Albon suffered post-operative complications after surgery

The surgery for Alex Albon was not as smooth as expected. The Williams driver suffered from a few operative complications that led to respiratory failure.

Williams released a statement about Albon's health, informing about the complications that arose. They also updated that the driver is making excellent progress. The statement read:

"Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime. Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications, which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support."

The report also mentioned that Albon is now making excellent progress. The statement continued:

"He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications. Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month."

Alex Albon was replaced by Nyck de Vries for the race at Monza. The Dutch driver partnered Nicholas Latifi and outshone his experienced colleague, collecting points (2) for a ninth-placed finish on debut.

