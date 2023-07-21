“Good rumours are always nice”: Alex Albon responds to Ferrari F1 rumors despite pledging his future for Williams

Recent Formula 1 rumors link Alex Albon to Ferrari by the 2025 season, and he feels that rumors like these are 'nice,' despite the fact that he is tied up with Williams till that time.

Alex Albon is one of the drivers on the grid who has improved quite a bit, and his recent performances in races have put Williams in better shape in the standings. They are no longer at the bottom and seem to be improving with every single race.

Amid this, their experienced driver has been linked with the team in red. It has been rumored that Ferrari is looking forward to signing Alex Albon around the 2025 season.

While this would be amazing for him, there is a small issue. His contract with Williams lasts till the end of the 2025 season itself, and even if the reports are true, this would make it difficult.

However, Albon confirmed to Motorsport-Total that these are just rumors, saying:

"Yes, I would say so. Good rumours are always nice."

He's not 'complaining' about the rumors, presumably not having an issue with any of those, as he added:

"I think it just underscores that the year has been going well so far. I’m just happy to hear those things. Of course it’s just rumours, but I’m not complaining."

Alex Albon looking forward to staying with Williams for longer despite rumours

Even though having a rumor about Ferrari wanting to sign a Williams driver is a pretty good deal for the latter, Alex Albon previously mentioned that he is willing to stay with Williams for a long time.

Speaking earlier about his recent performances and the apparent appreciation that he receives from Christian Horner (Red Bull team principal), he stated that he is not with Williams for a short period of time and that he has been with the team for a long time.

Autosport quoted him:

"Truthfully, I think you see it already now, where my main focus is with this team. You can see this isn't a short-term situation. I am here for the long run. And I'm really enjoying working with the team, being where I am."

He added:

"I do feel like we are on a journey. I do want to continue this journey. Let's see how these next few years unfold, but for now, I am very happy where I am."