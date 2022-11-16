Guenther Steiner would rather lose Mick Schumacher than stop being the center of focus at Haas, feels former F1 driver

Mick Schumacher has had a very challenging and tough career in Formula 1 driving for Haas. The young German driver has millions of eyeballs on him as he carries the renowned surname of his father, Michael Schumacher, who was a legendary F1 driver.

Haas will most likely let go of Mick after the 2022 F1 season. This situation is not liked by Mick's uncle, Ralf Schumacher. The former F1 driver supported his nephew, praising the efforts given by Mick at Haas.

Moreover, Ralf targeted Guenther Steiner, saying how Haas's Team Principal wants to steal the spotlight from Mick Schumacher and is constantly unsatisfied with his Mick.

Ralf Schumacher said:

“I believe that Guenther Steiner cannot deal with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas. He’s very, very happy to be the one front and centre.”

He continued:

“Mick has shown that there is potential but no matter what he did, the team and Guenther Steiner were never satisfied with it. This behaviour cannot be explained with normal standards. It almost has to be something personal."

Ralf Schumacher also pointed out the amount of pressure Mick Schumacher is facing at Haas. The Sky Sports commentator expressed how difficult it can be for a young driver to bear this much pressure and not get ample support in his rookie years.

Ralf further mentioned:

“He’s [Mick] under constant pressure not to make any mistakes, otherwise he can’t continue to work for Haas. When you’re under that kind of pressure, you can’t drive freely.”

It's no secret that Mick Schumacher's performance hasn't been great at Haas. Mick is currently 13 points behind his teammate Kevin Magnussen, who was brought in as an emergency driver at the start of the season.

Toto Wolff gives hope to Mick Schumacher as Schumacher family and Mercedes have strong ties

Despite Mick Schumacher not being able to perform at his best with Haas in his rookie years, there might still be hope for the youngster.

Recently, Toto Wolff mentioned Mercedes' strong ties with the Schumacher family and how he supports Mick. Toto said:

“I don’t know what the status is with Mick and Haas. But I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we value Mick very much.”

Michael Schumacher drove for Mercedes for three years from 2010 to 2012. Despite being one of the most successful drivers on the grid, he was unable to win any races or pole positions with Mercedes. However, this didn't sour the relationship between him and the team.

Toto Wolff has a positive relationship with the legend's family, including Mick Schumacher. Rumors are creeping up that Mercedes could employ Mick as a reserve driver.

Mercedes, of course, will not announce anything regarding Mick until the season ends and Haas officially announces that he is leaving the team.

