“He always ruins everything”: Lando Norris jokingly blames Max Verstappen for qualifying P2 and narrowly missing pole at the British GP

Lando Norris put in his best qualifying result of the season, getting to the front row right behind Max Verstappen at P2 for the 2023 British Grand Prix. It looked like an amazing day for the team as his teammate, Oscar Piastri, put in the best qualifying position of his F1 career at P3, pushing both Ferraris behind.

He was on the provisional pole for a moment as Verstappen was still setting his final lap, and the moment he finished it, Norris moved to second place. Seeing how insanely close he was to being in a pole position, he mentioned that he was quite expecting it, joking as he said, 'Verstappen ruins everything.'

He told Jenson Button:

"I, oh, you know it's Max. He always ruins everything for everyone."

McLaren has been showing signs of improvement since the last race, where Lando Norris' MCL650 was fitted with the new upgrades in Austria. He was way more competitive than his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and also battled Lewis Hamilton in the race, all at the same time.

He had finished P5 on the track, but it soon got shifted to P5 because of the many drivers who were penalized post-race. The team is certainly expecting to keep up this performance here in Norris' home race.

Lando Norris feels the team couldn't have had a better result, while joking about Verstappen

This is a massive result for the team, given how their performance was at the start of the season. Their upgrades seem to be working excellently well in both cars, going faster than Mercedes and Ferrari and locking up 2-3 in qualifying.

While this is excellent, Lando Norris mentioned that the team couldn't have had a better result in the race, of course, while saying that Max Verstappen ruined it, joking about his dominating pace this season again.

He said:

"It makes up for everything, the hard work we have been putting in. Home race, for the team for myself. We couldn’t have had a better result today apart from Max. Again you ruined everything whether yeah, so a big thanks to everyone."

If the MCL60 remains competitive during the race as well, the team could expect massive points at Silverstone.

It is also quite possible that there might be a battle between them and Ferrari, seeing how close both teams were in terms of qualifying pace.

