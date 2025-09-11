“He came a bit too old”: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes diagnosed by F1 veteran

Formula 1 veteran Eddie Irvine has diagnosed Lewis Hamilton’s woes at the Ferrari team. The former British driver has identified what he believes to be the cause of the challenging start to the life of the 40-year-old at the Italian outfit.

Irvine, who spoke to Sky Sports F1, stressed how he believes age has played a part in Hamilton’s torrid start at Scuderia Ferrari. The four-time Grand Prix winner, however, detailed the fact that the former Mercedes driver remains a seven-time world champion.

“Problem with Lewis, he came a bit too old, but he won seven World Championships, so there’s always a price.”

Lewis Hamilton’s start to his chapter at the Maranello-based outfit has largely been a far departure from what he envisaged following his seismic move from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 campaign. The seven-time world champion has found it difficult to deliver the sort of results he would have desired when he completed his switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton has so far failed to register a top-three finish with the team, and his last few races have shown little to be positive about. At the Dutch Grand Prix, following the resumption of the final stretch of the F1 season, he suffered a crash on lap 23, after touching what was the slippery paint heading into turn three.

The Italian Grand Prix in Monza, however, witnessed him record a relatively impressive result. Despite the fact that he was well off the pace of front-runner Max Verstappen, he was able to climb up the grid from 10th place to finish the race in sixth position.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on turning the corner at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently weighed in on turning the corner with the Scuderia Ferrari outfit. The 40-year-old detailed how he will continue to work hard alongside the team as they focus on achieving their desired goal.

Hamilton, who spoke to the media after his crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, also stressed how much pressure he and the Ferrari team were faced with through the first half of the Formula 1 season.

“Just going to be working, we’re going to work hard, keep our heads down, try to change a few things in our approach and start to enjoy ourselves. There’s been so much pressure in this first half of the season [that] it’s not been the most enjoyable.

“So I think just remembering that we love what we do, we’re all in this together, and yeah, we’ll try and have some fun.”

With eight races left on the 2025 calendar, Lewis Hamilton will have his focus shifted toward maximising results with the Italian outfit. The former McLaren driver will also aim to finish on the podium, as he aims to avoid the record of being the most races with a podium finish.

The unsavoury record is currently held by Didier Pironi, who took 19 races before claiming his maiden podium for the Prancing Horse.

