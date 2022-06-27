"He just puts his middle finger to everybody"- Max Verstappen is a 'racing monster' created by his father Jos, says F1 pundit

F1 pundit Tom Coronel claims that former F1 driver Jos Verstappen has created a "racing monster" out of his son and reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The young Dutchman now leads the 2022 drivers' standings after securing victories in six out of the last nine races.

As reported by the Express, Coronel claimed that Max Verstappen's aggressive approach and mentality are a result of his upbringing, saying:

“The more pressure, the better [Max] Verstappen [is]. He has always said ‘I’ve been brought up with pressure and with a lot more pressure than I have now.’ He has been brought up by Jos [Verstappen]. And Jos, okay some people can say it’s not good that you put so much pressure on your kids when you’re so young. But this is what you create, you create a racing monster. Max has coped with it already his whole life so he doesn’t feel it anymore, so it’s positive. It worked out that Jos created this race monster.”

“He is always on attack mode. You know the qualification in Canada, I’m like Max why every outing you have you got to be on top by one second. Why even take the risk. If you’re in the top 10 it’s good enough. Why do you need to be in front by one second? Why take the risk. He just puts his middle finger to everybody. During that qualification, you saw the rest were just filling up the field. Jos created this.”

Max Verstappen has often been accused of being overly aggressive in his driving style, especially in the 2021 season, where his battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton became one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the sport.

Former F1 driver claims Max Verstappen's 2022 title is not set in stone yet

Despite Max Verstappen's unbelievable form so far this season, former driver David Coulthard says that "things change quickly in Formula 1" and that if Ferrari can overcome their reliability problems, the title fight could get very interesting.

The Scotsman said:

“I don’t, I really don’t I think that, you know, Ferrari, if they hadn’t had those two non-finishes, then it would have made a big difference. I think things change quickly in Formula 1. I think that the Ferrari is still fundamentally a fast car, which has obviously got reliability issues. And you know, we saw again, [Sergio] Perez had reliability issues on the [2022 F1 Canadian GP] weekend. So you know, let’s see how the season plays out. But, you know, he’s [Verstappen] on a roll, there’s no question. He’s driving beautifully. But Carlos Sainz looked pretty quick on the weekend, maybe if that had been Charles [Leclerc] up there, maybe he would have had a go, who knows.”

With thirteen races to go this season and 49 points separating the top three drivers, it is certainly too soon to predict where the drivers will stand at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

