Max Verstappen 'invincible' while Sergio Perez had 'difficult weekend' at 2022 F1 Canadian GP, feels former Haas driver

Former Haas driver Romain Grosjean believes that reigning world champion Max Verstappen was "invincible" at the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, where the Dutchman secured his sixth race win of the season so far. He, however, commented on Sergio Perez's tough weekend, which started off with a nasty crash in qualifying and then a DNF in the main race.

Speaking on the Canadian GP debrief video on his YouTube channel, Grosjean said:

“Max [Verstappen] was invincible this weekend. Max avoided the rain, the problems, the mistakes, the Safety Car. He had the race under control. He was very impressive over the last 10 laps with Carlos Sainz behind, because the DRS [Drag Reduction System] is so powerful in Canada. He couldn’t pull away, but he did an amazing job. Those last few laps were very impressive – no mistakes made, absolutely pushing the car to the limit lap after lap, so that was beautiful to see. And I must say, it was perfect.”

Referring to Sergio Perez's race, the Frenchman said:

“On the contrary, [Sergio] Perez – for the Drivers’ Championship – had a bit of a difficult weekend. Not fast [on] Friday, not fast in the wet, crashed in qualifying. I suspect the gearbox issue in the race is related to qualifying, because the nose of the Red Bull was stuck on that barrier, and when he pulled reverse and dropped the clutch, that must have put some high torque under the gearbox in reverse. Gearboxes in Formula 1 do have to have a reverse – that’s the regulation – but as much as you can avoid using it, avoid it. It’s really not made to be going rearwards.”

Having suffered his second DNF of the season, Perez remains second in the drivers' standings, while Verstappen has significantly extended his lead over his teammate.

Max Verstappen "in control of the championship" , says former F1 driver

After a glorious win in Montreal, Max Verstappen now holds a 46-point lead over Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings. Former world champion Mika Hakkinen is of the opinion that the Dutchman was in "control of the championship" before even heading to the 2022 F1 Canadian GP.

In his column for Unibet, Hakkinen admitted that Verstappen's win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is proof of his competitive package, stating:

“We did not have any doubt that Max [Verstappen] is in control of the championship before the weekend and the result in Montreal confirms that Red Bull’s package is simply too strong at the moment. They have straight-line speed, good balance, and a car that Max can clearly work with on every type of circuit. Montreal is the kind of circuit where you need a little bit of everything – good confidence under braking and low-speed performance, but strong traction for the straights where you can overtake – and Max’s car looked brilliant everywhere.”

Barring the Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has won every race that he has finished in 2022 so far.

