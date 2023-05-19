"He has left McLaren not in the most positive way": Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1 looks highly unlikely

Johnny Herbert feels Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1 looks highly unlikely as he did not leave McLaren with the best of form. The Australian spent two years at McLaren and suffered massively in a car that did not suit his driving style. As a result, the team opted to replace him a year before his contract expired.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Oscar Piastri, another young upstart. There was the infamy of getting outclassed by young Lando Norris at McLaren as well which hurt the Australian's credibility.

Talking about Daniel Ricciardo, Johnny Herbert was not too confident that the Australian could find his way back to F1. The former F1 driver felt that even Mick Schumacher had a better chance of making a comeback as he told Ice36:

"Mick has got more of a chance than Daniel Ricciardo. Daniel has had his opportunity. He has left McLaren not in the most positive way in terms of performance. If someone still believed in him, then they would have taken him by now. That hasn’t come his way."

Talking about Mick and his failed first stint in F1, Herbert reflected on Michael Schumacher's condition and expectations from the youngster. He said:

"Michael Schumacher’s health is also very sad for Mick. It can’t be easy for Mick, because of what his dad achieved. Being around your dad when you’re younger. Then of course his dad is not there to enjoy it and guide him. There have been a lot of people who have helped Mick over the years, but I think it is a situation that he would have loved his dad to be there for him."

He added:

"But he has dealt with the situation brilliantly. There was so much media attention just because of who he was and is. Then the expectations of what his dad did and trying to live up to them. He was under a hell of a lot of pressure and did it get the better of him? Maybe. Did he do enough when he was up against Kevin Magnussen? Probably not. That’s why it didn’t work out."

Daniel Ricciardo might have a few options if he's desperate enough

Ricciardo might need a reality check where he understands that the top teams will not consider him an attractive proposition. On the other hand, there are teams on the F1 grid that would love to hire him.

Teams like Haas, Williams, and Sauber would be very interested in giving Daniel Ricciardo a seat with the team. If the Australian can shine with these teams he will get back some of the reputation he lost at McLaren.

Even drivers like Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen made a return to F1 with midfield teams after their respective sabbaticals. It appears that the Australian would have to bite the bullet and aim to emulate something similar.

