"He could perform very well if he joined a competitive car"- Esteban Ocon on why he wants Mick Schumacher to join Alpine in 2023 F1 season

Esteban Ocon believes Mick Schumacher will perform better in a competitive car at Alpine and stated that he has a lot of unexplored potential. Another reason the Frenchman believes the German driver should be part of his team in 2023 is his close rapport with the driver.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 Dutch GP, Ocon stated his reasons for wanting Mick Schumacher as a teammate, saying:

“Mick, I think you know, is a good friend of mine, first of all, so if I can help on that, that's no problem but I think he has shown talents in the junior categories as well. He's been very fast, you know. Sometimes in Formula 1 it's not easy to perform with a car that's a bit on the back foot. I've had that when I started in F1 and I'm sure you know he's a great guy, and he could perform very well, if he joined a competitive car and at the moment the Alpine is competitive. So, you know, that's just my words, you know there's going to be nothing taken with the team. I don't have the decision to take, but the team knows that this will be my preference.”

Ocon believes that Mick Schumacher has displayed his skillset through the junior categories of the sport and deserves to be in a team like Alpine. Ocon also feels that Schumacher’s underwhelming tools have hindered his capability to perform at a competitive level. Ocon revealed that Alpine was aware of his personal preference for a teammate. He believes that a competitive team like Alpine would be able to nurture Schumacher’s potential.

Mick Schumacher reluctant to comment on discussions with Ferrari

The Haas driver downplayed his conversations with Ferrari, who are currently discussing his future as a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick Schumacher admitted that there were ongoing discussions but refused to comment on whether he will remain at the FDA in 2023 or leave at the end of the year.

Upon being asked about the conversations with Ferrari regarding him continuing in the FDA for 2023, the German driver said:

“I think in that sense, what has been discussed behind the scenes between us is something that I would rather keep between us and not speak publicly about.”

Asked if he was leaving the Ferrari camp, the Haas driver said:

“That's a contractual matter, which I can't go into detail with.”

The German is in his second year at Haas, but his future for 2023 is uncertain, with his contract running out by the end of the season. Subsequently, Mick Schumacher is also discussing his future with the Ferrari Driver Academy, which he has been a part of since 2019.

