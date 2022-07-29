"He’s a great driver and is a learner"- Sebastian Vettel backs Mick Schumacher to take his place at Aston Martin for 2023 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel will be retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season and already seems to have a driver in mind as his Aston Martin replacement. According to Vettel, Aston Martin should go for Mick Schumacher. He said the young German has shown the ability to "keep learning when others stall or stop making progress."

When questioned by the media if he had any talks with Lawrence Stroll about his successor at the team, Vettel said:

“Well, obviously, I spoke to Lawrence yesterday and told him that I’m not going to continue. We did have a very, very brief chat about what might be next. I do have my opinion. I think very highly of Mick. I’m not entirely objective, because I’m very close to him."

He continued to elaborate on his view of Schumacher, saying:

"But I do think he’s a great driver and is a learner. He keeps learning when others stall or stop making progress. He does have qualities, but he’s also very young still - he doesn’t have a lot of experience. I don’t know, it’s not my decision. If I’m asked, I will give my opinion and not hold back. But in the end, the team will have to make that decision."

Mick Schumacher does not have a contract for the 2023 F1 season right now. The German is driving for Haas and is part of the Ferrari drivers academy at the moment. A move to Aston Martin could be considered a move to a better-funded team compared to Haas.

Mick Schumacher's reaction to Sebastian Vettel vouching for him at Aston Martin

Mick Schumacher was questioned about his views on Sebastian Vettel vouching for him for the seat at Aston Martin, to which the young German responded:

"Obviously, I think there’s lots too here [at Haas]. So that’s where my focus lies at the moment. And in terms of the future, we’ll see. My focus is right now with Haas.”

As for Mick Schumacher - being part of the Ferrari drivers academy - a move to the Italian outfit is also a future possibility. However, he expressed his awareness of the situation at the Prancing Horse, saying:

“Ferrari is obviously full, and here is not. What happens, we will see. Again, if there’s anything that we have a feeling that we need to share, we’ll share it in the right moment."

