George Russell has made headlines once again, but this time, it's not for his racetrack prowess, but with candid remarks about his tennis skills and choice of doubles partner.

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell recently had the opportunity to soak up the electric atmosphere at the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament. During his visit, Russell revealed that he would be ditching his close friend, Alex Albon, for a rival F1 star as his tennis doubles partner. The surprising decision was prompted by Russell's candid assessment of Albon's tennis skills.

Known for his exceptional driving talent, Russell admitted that his tennis skills were far from impressive. When asked about the best tennis player on the F1 grid, he humorously responded:

"My skills on the tennis court are not so good. From the F1 grid to choose a driver as a doubles partner, I'd normally say Alex because he's my mate, but he's pretty rubbish with a racket, so I don't wanna lose."

Russell's lighthearted comment raised eyebrows and prompted speculations about the dynamics of his friendship with Alex Albon. The two drivers have been close friends since their junior racing days and have often been seen supporting each other on and off the track. However, it seems that Russell is unwilling to compromise his chances of victory, when it comes to tennis.

Instead of Albon, George Russell has chosen another F1 driver as his new doubles partner - Lando Norris from McLaren. Russell revealed that he had recently played tennis with Norris and was impressed by his skills on the court:

"I played quite a bit with Lando recently. We were playing doubles, and we were playing as a team."

Seemingly implying that the McLaren's racket skills would give them an edge over their opponents on the tennis court, Russell confidently stated:

"Lando was pretty good; I'll take Lando."

This unexpected switch of partners has sparked curiosity and excitement amongst fans, who are now eager to witness the new Russell-Norris duo in action. It remains to be seen whether this partnership will extend beyond the tennis court.

George Russell speaks about his Wimbledon experience

George Russell had the opportunity to witness the prestigious Wimbedon Grand Slam tournament in-person. During his visit, the Mercedes driver took the time to reflect on his experience and share his thoughts with the Wimbledon YouTube channel.

He expressed his appreciation for the incredible ambiance at both Wimbledon and Silverstone, highlighting the contrasting yet equally captivating atmospheres at the two iconic sporting events.

George Russell began by praising the atmosphere at Silverstone, where the British Grand Prix took place just a week before Wimbledon. He likened the vibrant energy at the Silverstone Circuit to that of a mini-Glastonbury music festival, describing it as "absolutely incredible." Interestingly, the racing driver was particularly impressed with the camping culture surrounding the event:

"It felt like everybody was camping, the artists were playing, and it had a really cool atmosphere."

With an astounding attendance of approximately 480,000 fans throughout the weekend, Silverstone undoubtedly left a lasting impression on Russell.

Following his experience at the British Grand Prix, George Russell made his way to the hallowed grounds of Wimbledon, where he was greeted by a different kind of excitement. The contrast between the two events struck him as he marveled at the immaculately dressed spectators, their anticipation for the tennis matches, and the quintessentially British traditions that abound at Wimbledon. Furthermore, he spoke fondly of fans enjoying Pimms, a popular summer cocktail, and indulging in the quintessential Wimbledon treat of strawberries and cream.

The Wimbledon tournament is renowned not only for the world-class tennis matches that are played at the event, but also for its rich heritage and traditions. Based on his response, George Russell seems to have admiration for the elegant attire and the refined atmosphere of the event. The Mercedes driver acknowledged the unique charm of Wimbledon, which sets it apart from other sporting occasions:

"Coming here to Wimbledon, everybody dressed immaculately and excited for the tennis, drinking their Pimms and having strawberries and cream is a good contrast."

As an accomplished professional athlete himself, George Russell appreciated the opportunity to witness the pinnacle of tennis competition firsthand. The tournament showcased the extraordinary talents of the world's finest tennis players, concluding with the victory of Carlos Alcaraz as he beat Novak Djokovic over five sets.