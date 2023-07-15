“He’s pushing me to be a better driver”: Alex Albon inspiring Williams F1 rookie Logan Sargeant to get to his level 

Logan Sargeant recently spoke about his Williams teammate, Alex Albon, and how the Thai-British driver has been gelling with him in his rookie year in Formula 1. Albon is one of the friendlier drivers on the grid, and the young American has felt that quite strongly.

In an exclusive column on F1.com, Sargeant wrote how he and Albon gel extremely well and how they are essentially good friends off the track. The Williams rookie mentioned how they have enjoyed several moments outside the car as well.

"Alex and I get along extremely well. We are definitely good friends. We have a good laugh outside of the car, and it’s really enjoyable to be able to sit alongside him on the weekends," Sargeant wrote.

When it comes to Alex Albon's driving, Logan Sargeant feels the Thai-British driver is a benchmark that he needs to reach in Formula 1, at least during his initial years.

There is no doubt that Albon has been driving exceptionally well, especially when we consider how Williams is still one of the backmarker teams in F1.

"From a driving perspective, he’s performing at the level I need to get to. He’s driving incredibly. It’s great for me as it’s pushing me out of my comfort zone. He’s pushing me to be a better driver, he’s showing me the way to be a better driver as well," Sargeant continued.

"The amount I can learn from him is huge. I personally think he’s been one of the best drivers on the grid this year, so to have that as a benchmark is perfect and it shows me exactly where I need to get to. I’m on that path," he added.

Williams team boss labels Alex Albon's drive in Canadian GP as a drive of champions.

Williams team boss James Vowles was quite impressed by Alex Albon's outstanding performance at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, where the Thai-British driver finished seventh.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the British team principal revealed how he called up Albon to praise his drive. Vowles further explained how he is a great driver for Williams and is pushing the car to the absolute limit.

"I called him to explain to him that that was a drive of champions. I have worked with a good number of them, and it really was. He did not put a foot wrong at the point where he is under pressure from four incredibly fast charging cars behind on tires that was in much better state than his," Vowles said.

"He is definitely bringing the car to the limit of its performance. That's what you are looking for from a driver. I think he is very underrated. I'm incredibly happy that he is here with our organization today and here for a long time," he added.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Vowles: Really, really impressed. After Montreal, I called him [Albon] and told him: 'that was a drive of champions'. What he did there to maintain the four cars behind him for that period of time is incredible. That is what he can deliver. That one stands out for me.

Alex Albon is currently 13th in the drivers' championship with 11 points.