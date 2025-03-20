“He still wants to improve”: Guanyu Zhou speaks his heart on ‘very humble guy’ Lewis Hamilton

Guanyu Zhou has recently shared his thoughts on the Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton. The Chinese driver also completed a move to the Italian team following his departure from Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old, signed as a reserve driver, has detailed that the former Mercedes driver appears humble despite boasting the most race victories and podium finishes in F1 history. Zhou also highlighted Hamilton’s relentless quest for improvement, which he acknowledges as a younger driver, has left him impressed.

Speaking with Formula One official website ahead of the 2025 edition of his home race—the Chinese Grand Prix—the former Zhou shared his thoughts on the British driver.

“He just feels like a teammate of yours – it’s as simple as that. It’s actually very easy. Lewis is a very humble guy, always asking the team for a lot of information.

“Even though he’s been a World Champion for so many years, he still wants to improve himself, which for me as a younger driver, I really felt that this is the way to go – also for myself in the future, if I can come back.”

Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where the former McLaren driver could only muster a 10th-place finish at the Albert Park race. The 40-year-old, however, will aim for a better outing at the Chinese Grand Prix—a track where he holds the record as the most successful driver in the history of the Shanghai race with six victories and six pole positions in addition to his nine podium finish at the Grand Prix.

F1 icon slams Lewis Hamilton for his radio gesture

F1 icon Martin Brundle has criticized Lewis Hamilton’s radio gesture towards race engineer Riccardo Adami during the Australian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver repeatedly responded with “Leave me to it please” whenever the pair communicated during the Albert Park event.

This gesture by Hamilton did not sit well with Brundle, and in his recent column on Sky Sports, he shared his thoughts on the seven-time world champion. The 65-year-old wrote in his column:

“I don't understand why Lewis was so angsty with his engineer Riccardo Adami, who I felt was simply trying to pass over relevant and helpful information. It all really fell apart for Ferrari when they rolled the dice on dry tires on a wet track and lost out heavily on track position for both drivers, and they left Australia seventh in the championship.”

Lewis Hamilton himself admitted to using the Australian Grand Prix as a learning curve and expressed optimism about the overall season outlook with the Italian outfit. The former Mercedes driver will indeed be under the spotlight at the Chinese Grand Prix, as many fans of the 'prancing horse' will be hoping to see him roll back the years and deliver a statement performance at the Shanghai race.

