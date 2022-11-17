"He can't take a break like a Hulkenberg or like an Alonso" - Mick Schumacher advised to take up a test driver role immediately after Haas departure

Mick Schumacher and the Haas F1 team recently announced that they will be parting ways. The young German driver, who drove for the team for two years, is now seatless in F1 due to his average performance.

In a recent YouTube video from Formel1.de, Marc Surer, a former F1 driver and an expert on the sport, reacted to the changes in the Haas F1 team. He urged the young German driver to maintain a close relationship with the sport and teams. Since there are no free seats on the grid, Surer suggested that Schumacher could join a team as a test driver.

He said:

"A young driver has to drive. He can't take a break like a Hülkenberg or like an Alonso. A young driver has to drive the car. It would be very important for him to at least get a test driver role."

Haas F1 Team



We would like to thank Mick for his contribution to the team over the past two seasons.



#HaasF1



Haas F1 Team and Mick Schumacher will part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Since Mick Schumacher doesn't have a lot of options in F1, he might even try his hand at other racing series like Formula E and DTM. We've seen many F1 drivers shift to different racing series in the past.

Marc Surer, however, believes that it will be really dangerous for the youngster since he will completely lose grip on his F1 career. He suggested that Schumacher should rather keep the other racing series as a side job and focus on getting back into F1, saying:

"He can do that on the side, but he has to keep your foot in Formula 1. Definitely."

Soon after the Haas F1 team released their statement about Mick Schumacher leaving the team, they announced Nico Hulkenberg as their driver for the 2023 F1 season.

Millions of fans are saddened by the fact that Schumacher will not have a seat next season. They are, however, looking forward to seeing Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen on the same team as the duo share a rocky relationship.

Former F1 driver criticizes atmosphere inside Haas that affected Mick Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver and uncle to Mick Schumacher, recently criticized Guenther Steiner and the atmosphere inside the Haas F1 team.

The senior Schumacher believes that his nephew was trying his level best but Steiner was always unsatisfied with him. He stated that the Haas team principal kept adding more pressure onto the youngster which made it harder for him to perform.

The former F1 driver said:

“Mick has shown that there is potential but no matter what he did, the team and Guenther Steiner were never satisfied with it. This behaviour cannot be explained with normal standards. It almost has to be something personal."

Ralf Schumacher comes for Guenther Steiner owing to the way he treats Mich Schumacher harshly at Haas, says it's becoming something personal.



I believe that Guenther Steiner cannot deal with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas."



#F1

#AbuDhabiGP : Ralf Schumacher comes for Guenther Steiner owing to the way he treats Mich Schumacher harshly at Haas, says it’s becoming something personal.I believe that Guenther Steiner cannot deal with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas." 📰: Ralf Schumacher comes for Guenther Steiner owing to the way he treats Mich Schumacher harshly at Haas, says it’s becoming something personal.I believe that Guenther Steiner cannot deal with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas." #F1#AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/dJGYJ3sC6K

It is no secret that the team has struggled this season, even after a decent start. Mick Schumacher, however, wasn't able to perform at a high level and compete with his teammate, Kevin Magnussen. Hence, the team decided to part ways with the young German.

