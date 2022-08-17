"He’s always the first to speak up"- Here's what reflects Sebastian Vettel's willingness to be the GDPA director in F1, according to Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi claims that Sebastian Vettel has always been vocal when it comes to the safety of drivers. Vettel has been a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association since 2010. Williams driver Latifi emphasized that Vettel cares about the welfare of all drivers and the future of the sport.

As reported by Motorsport-total.com, the Canadian shared his praise for Sebastian Vettel and the work he has done so far:

“[Sebastian Vettel is] definitely one of the drivers who always speaks his mind and gives it to the stewards when he has [an opinion], especially when it comes to the safety of drivers."

"He’s always the first to speak up and push race officials to get rid of them.”

“And that’s the same with other issues, which shows the fact he’s willing to take on the role of GPDA director for such a long time and he obviously cares about the future of the sport and the welfare of the drivers.”

Several drivers have insinuated that they would like the four-time world champion to continue on the board even beyond his retirement.

Sebastian Vettel "second to none" in uniting Ferrari as a team, says Laurent Mekies

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies confessed that Sebastian Vettel, who spent six years with the Prancing Horse, played a big role in uniting the team. The director emphasized that Vettel, with his determination, pushed the team to improve throughout his time with Ferrari.

Speaking to Formula Passion, Mekies said:

“I like to separate the driver from the man. The driver always had an incredible attention to detail and from his very beginnings you could tell he had something special.”

“He has grown throughout his career and, at Ferrari, he developed a talent for trying to bring the team together, in good times and bad.”

Vettel announced earlier this month that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. Fernando Alonso, who currently drives for Alpine, will be replacing him at Aston Martin.

