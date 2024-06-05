Hilarious banter on social media between Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and others

Interactions have grown by quite a margin among the current generation of Formula 1 drivers. Along the same lines, a recent post by Scuderia Ferrari has turned into hilarious banter on X, with Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and McLaren showcasing their funny sides.

The backstory to the banter began ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix when Piastri, known for his quick wit, posted a funny statement on X, regarding whether he has any connection with the Mediterranian Principality. He got an equally witty reply from Leclerc, offering to adopt the Australian driver. Both drivers continued the banter during the post-qualifying interviews, with Leclerc proposing a 'family meeting' to discuss the strategy. Piastri responded by suggesting that he could attempt to bribe mother of the Monegasque driver.

Trending

Now, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Scuderia Ferrari posted a picture of Arthur and Charles Leclerc in the team's racing overalls, most likely taken during the Formula 1's testing weekend at Fiorano, on X:

"What’s better than one Leclerc? Having two (winking emoji)"

Expand Tweet

This started a chain reaction of hilarious replies. McLaren posted an edited version of the photo with Piastri peeking in the background:

"Three." Captioned the Papaya-colored team.

Lelarc, the #16 racer, took the joke one step ahead by adding his pet dog, Leo, in the background, opposite Piastri.

"Four," quipped Leclerc.

Piastri joined the banter after the Monegasque racer:

"That’s more like it but what I am doing round that corner?" Replied the #81 driver from Australia.

What began as a quick-witted reply from Leclerc has now turned into a funny banter, with several fans joining in.

"please remind your father of your middle brother ollie (Oliver Bearman)" Replied one fan.

"Playing hide and seek with your brother Leo since Ollie couldn’t make it" Added another.

Such light-hearted moments have been responsible for the growing popularity of Formula 1 in recent years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A brief look at Charles Leclerc's season so far

In an attempt to make amends for a dismal season last year (finishing fifth in the driver's championship), Charles Leclerc began his 2024 Formula 1 season on a positive note.

The star Ferrari driver had a mixed result in the season-opening race in Bahrain, where he managed to finish in fourth place, behind his team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. Leclerc took his first podium for the season at Saudi Arabia, finishing in third place. The momentum continued in Australia, where the #16 racer ended the race in second place.

Since then, Leclerc maintained consistency by finishing fourth, fourth, third, and third in Japan, China, Miami, and Emilia Romagna, respectively. During the weekend in the Principality of Monaco, Leclerc broke the so called 'Home Grand Prix' curse by winning the iconic street race and became the first Monegasque driver to claim the top podium spot in over 80 years.

As of now, Leclerc has amassed 138 points and stands in second place in the driver's championship. He is just 31 points adrift of the leader and defending world champion, Max Verstappen.