"How is his hair so good?": James Vowles takes a hilarious jibe at his driver Carlos Sainz

Williams Team Principal James Vowles hilariously poked fun at Carlos Sainz's immaculate hair during a light-hearted interaction. Vowles also commented on how the Spaniard's hair looks good even after he takes his crash helmet off.

Ad

Sainz has joined Williams Racing for the 2025 season and has been spending the off-season acclimating himself with his new team. The Spaniard has seemingly started to build a good relationship with his team boss and his new teammate Alex Albon already.

During Williams' special Atlassian livery reveal event on February 14th, F1 content creator Bella James questioned James Vowles about Carlos Sainz. James asked the Williams boss what the most annoying thing was about Sainz, other than his hair.

Ad

Trending

Recognizing the light-hearted tone of the question, the former Mercedes man initially said he does not find anything annoying about his new driver, but then circled back to the hair, saying:

"I don't find anything annoying about him. So his hair, I know you said 'other than', but how is it so good? I've taken a helmet off and you just go: 'wow, something has gone very wrong there,' but he looks absolutely perfect."

Ad

"The other bit is that he's just a lovely human being wrapped inside a gorgeous shell, and you shouldn't have both in my opinion," he added hilariously.

Many fans of Sainz have previously pointed out that his hair looks great even after a race. They have mentioned that whatever the conditions may be; heat, sweat, or a tight helmet, the Spaniard somehow always steps out looking effortlessly put together.

Ad

Beyond his appearance, Carlos Sainz's move to Williams raises the question of whether he can help bring the team from Grove back to its former glory. He will need to adjust quickly to a relatively slower car after his time at Ferrari, but with pre-season testing less than a week away, fans will get their first glimpse of how quickly he is settlling in at his new team.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are the right pairing to aid Williams comeback, feels Lawrence Barretto

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon backstage at the F1 75 Live - Source: Getty

F1 TV Presenter and analyst Lawrence Barretto feels that Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are exactly what Williams needs to help its rebuild. The two have reportedly been getting on well since Sainz's addition to the team.

Ad

In an article previewing his chat with the new Williams' driving pair, the British journalist shared how it was visible to see the two were getting on and bouncing off of each other during the interview at Silverstone on February 14. He also shared how this is exactly what the team needs to aid its rebuild, in his view.

"We caught up with them at their launch at Silverstone last week and they bounce off each other well and share so many similarities that makes them give off a brotherly vibe." [via formula1.com]

Ad

"Such a relationship isn’t mandatory for a team’s success – but it certainly speeds up the process when a squad is trying to fight their way back to the front after a long period out of the limelight," he wrote.

Sainz and Albon's relationship as teammates and the team dynamics at Williams will be one of the things to look out for during the 2025 F1 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback