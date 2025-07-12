"I arrive to the first test and I die one day": Carlos Sainz shares unique insight on his off-season training

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz revealed that he does not train his neck in the off-season to prepare for the year ahead. The Spanish driver is regarded as one of the best on the current grid and has proven his mettle time and again on the track.
The 30-year-old has often showcased off-track life on his YouTube channel and provides insights to his fans about his travels and fitness throughout the season. Similar to other drivers, Sainz prepares extensively with his team during off weekends to cope with the challenges of the races.
However, in an interview with Wired, while answering their 'Most Questions for Formula 1 drivers', Carlos Sainz shocked many, including his fellow drivers in the video, when he revealed that he does not train his neck in the off-season, saying:
"I don't train the neck. Never. I arrive to the first test and I die one day," (0:40)
Owing to the G-forces, F1 drivers tend to work on their necks rigorously off the track to prepare themselves for race weekends.
Carlos Sainz rues his frustrating start to the 2025 season
Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that it was "frustrating" for him to be at the end of bad luck so often in the first half of the 2025 season.
As per Crash.net, the Spaniard gave his honest take on the situation in Silverstone last weekend and said:
“Honestly, this is so frustrating to have so many things out of your control in a row. I cannot explain to you how you feel as an athlete when you keep going to a simulator, doing all your marketing events, putting on a happy face, doing all your free practice, doing everything you can to score a good result.
Sainz added:
“In the race you take your risks, you do everything right [with] strategy calls and then something like this out of your control happens and you're out. Now we need to wait another two weeks to go racing, but it gets to a point where it's just extremely frustrating and depressing.”
Carlos Sainz was running in the points in the final phase of the race but collided with his former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at Stowe whilst the latter was struggling to get to grips with slick tires on a damp track. The clash left him out of the points and sealed his fate to finish P12 as his teammate Alex Albon brought home four points.
There were a lot of expectations on Carlos Sainz in his first year with the Grove-based outfit, given team principal James Vowles' extended period of courting his signature for the long-term.