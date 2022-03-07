"I wouldn't call it night and day" - Haas driver downplays F1's 2022 regulations

The F1 community is anticipating a new and exciting era to emerge through the drastic changes in regulations kicking in this season. Haas driver Mick Schumacher, however, revealed that these changes may not be as significant as they are made out to be.

While the 22-year-old did acknowledge that there will be certain difficulties and factors that are different than ever before, he does not expect much of a change. At the end of the day, he said, it is still only about driving around "in circles quickly".

As reported by RacingNews365, Schumacher described the change in regulations, saying:

“I wouldn’t call it night and day. We still go in circles and quick! I think overall, without going too much into detail, we have to readapt. We have to analyse things differently and probably approach things differently. There will be different concerns compared to last year, and it’s just about a matter of being one of the quicker drivers to analyse them and understand them so that you, at the end, have the tools you need to survive the race the right way.”

The German driver finished his rookie season in 2021 in nineteenth place, two places ahead of former team-mate Nikita Mazepin. With the rule change, fans are expecting closer and more competitive wheel-to-wheel racing, which could give teams such as Haas a ray of hope.

Red Bull team boss comments on differences in interpretation of 2022 F1 regulations

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that he is looking forward to the different ways in which the ten teams have interpreted the new regulations ahead of the 2022 season, given the scope of the changes brought in.

As reported by f1.com, Horner said:

“It’s always interesting to see the cars for the first time, particularly with such a big regulation change. And in what are pretty prescriptive regulations, to have such variance, is fascinating, to see how the different teams are interpreting these rules.”

The second season of pre-season testing in Bahrain is likely to give the paddock the first real glimpse of where each team stands before the season gets underway later this month.

Edited by Anurag C