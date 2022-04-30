"I closed that chapter" - Kevin Magnussen at ease after accepting F1 title 'wasn't going to happen'

Kevin Magnussen returned to F1 in 2022 to race for Haas after a year on the sidelines. The Dane recently revealed that his approach and drive towards winning the championship title have transformed ever since he has been back. Claiming that he no longer feels the pressure of becoming a world champion as he has accepted that it is not going to happen, he now takes each day as it comes and tries to deliver his best with full focus.

As reported by Motorsport, the 29-year-old emphasized that his approach towards the sport is drastically different today, saying:

“I think it’s different. Again, because I closed that chapter and I kind of got to a point where I accepted that that wasn’t going to happen. And now coming back, I just take it as day-by-day kind of thing. I try to focus on the job, try and have fun, push everything I can.”

Now that he's back on the grid, he realizes that it is still possible for him to make his championship dream come true. He, however, no longer allows the expectations to take over him. Magnussen said:

“I don’t feel like I have this big weight on my shoulders of expectation. I would love to be Formula 1 champion. It’s still as much a dream, but I don’t think I have the same kind of expectation. If it happens, I’d be super happy. And I’m here now in the sport, I have a seat, so everything is possible. But I don’t feel like some weight off my shoulders.”

Kevin Magnussen is now one of twenty drivers on the F1 grid with a decent midfield-level car. He secured the best qualifying position for the team at the Imola Grand Prix last weekend and is performing at an extremely high level, given his machinery.

"Things have changed a little bit" - Kevin Magnussen grateful for his place in F1

Kevin Magnussen revealed that during his experience in the sport the first time around, he had a certain kind of frustration given that his focus was entirely on the fact that he was not winning races. He claims, however, that he is now more grateful than ever before to be racing among the top twenty drivers in the world.

Describing his new-found appreciation for racing in F1, the Dane said:

“Yeah, that happens to everyone, whatever it is. Sometimes when you lose something, you realise what you had. And certainly, when I was out last year, I looked back at my Formula 1 career and felt very grateful suddenly. I was grateful before, but not in the same way. I was more frustrated with a lot of things and so focused on where I wasn’t: focused on the fact that I wasn’t winning, rather than actually happy about being in Formula 1. I wasn’t really able to appreciate it, so things have changed a little bit.”

The Haas driver currently stands tenth in the drivers' standings with a total of 15 points.

