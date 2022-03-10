Former Haas F1 driver makes a return after Nikita Mazepin's exit

Haas F1 team announced Kevin Magnussen as a replacement for Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 season and beyond. The team revealed that they have signed a multi-year contract with the Danish driver and are looking forward to welcoming him back to his old abode.

Surprised at the call from Haas F1 team, Magnussen said:

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team. I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

Thanking his IMSA team Chip Ganassi Racing and manufacturer Peugot for releasing him from his contract, the Dane revealed that the opportunity to return to F1 with his former team was tempting. Since his exit from F1 at the end of 2020, Magnussen has participated in Le Mans, Indy Car and IMSA. The Dane has had a successful streak in the IMSA championship and returns with a rich experience of driving in different cars.

Describing his relationship with the Haas team, Magnussen said:

“We’ve enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020. I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain.”

Thanking team owner Gene Haas and team principal Gunther Steiner for the opportunity, the Dane revealed he has shared a cordial relationship with the two since he left. Excited to drive the VF-22, Magnussen revealed he had been briefed about the development curve ahead.

Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen’s experience made him perfect candidate for 2022 F1 seat

Haas' team principal revealed that Magnussen’s vast experience in F1 and other forms of motorsport subsequently made him the perfect candidate for the 2022 drive. While Pietro Fittipaldi was announced as their test driver, Gene Haas had earlier also revealed that they prefer an experienced driver for the main seat. Magnussen’s success in the IMSA championship displayed his versatility as a driver and impressed Haas.

Explaining the decision to hire the Dane, Steiner said:

“When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us. Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing... Kevin was a key component in our previous successes – not least when we both scored our best finishes in Formula 1 back in 2018. He continued to show last year that he’s an elite race car driver adding wins and podiums to his resume.”

The Roskilde-born Danish driver has had 119 GP starts since his debut in 2014 and has raced with the Haas team since 2017-2020. Ready to start his sixth season with the American team, Magnussen will be behind the wheel of the VF-22 on the second and third day of the test, splitting duties with Mick Schumacher.

Edited by Anurag C