"I deserved more support" - Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin found out about sacking at the time of press release

Ex-Haas F1 team driver Nikita Mazepin revealed he learned about his sacking at the same time the media did. The Russian driver, who addressed the press on Wednesday morning, was disappointed with the manner of elimination.

Speaking from Moscow for the first time since his sacking, Mazepin said:

“I was very disappointed with the way it was handled. I was told if the FIA allowed me to compete on their rules, and I agreed to them, there would be no actions to remove me from the seat. I have not heard from the team since it happened and I learnt about the firing of me the same time it was released to the press.”

The Russian driver had earlier announced that he would conduct a press conference over the events that unfolded as he was sacked and addressed the press a day ahead of the Bahrain test. While the driver was disgruntled at the way he was sacked, he admitted that he was ready to drive under the neutral flag and comply with all the norms. The developments offered him hope but he never expected to be sacked.

A disgruntled Mazepin revealed he was not ready for the announcement and said:

“I am a young man and I was not ready for it. I did not receive any hint, or any support, or be told that this is the decision we have taken. I learnt the same time as you did.”

The Russian driver expressed his disappointment, claiming he expected to receive direct communication from the team before the move was announced. The former Haas driver claims the team has not contacted him since the announcement.

Nikita Mazepin revealed he has not been in touch with his former F1 team principal since Barcelona

Revealing that he hasn’t had any communication with Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner, Nikita Mazepin said the only communication between him and the German was through his manager. The Russian driver also admitted he hasn’t been able to talk to the German team chief personally since his contract was terminated.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Mazepin said:

“I haven’t spoken to Guenther since I left Barcelona on the third day of testing. Guenther gave me no information about what decision the team is going to take, aside from the information that he has been giving my manager up to March 4. And then the press release came, I read it and found out that my contract had been terminated. But I did not speak to him personally.”

Nikita Mazepin @nikita_mazepin Today I am announcing the creation of a new foundation to help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons. #WeCompeteAsOne Today I am announcing the creation of a new foundation to help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons. #WeCompeteAsOne

Mazepin also announced a fund to unite excluded drivers like himself and band them together under an initiative called “We Compete As One”. The driver also revealed that he and his father’s company Uralkali have kept their legal options open to sue the Haas F1 team, and have also demanded a refund for their funds.

Edited by Anurag C