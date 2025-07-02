“I don’t really care”: Lando Norris makes a blunt admission on where Max Verstappen goes in 2026 amid several rumors linking him to Mercedes

Lando Norris has shared his thoughts on Max Verstappen’s future amid growing speculation surrounding the Dutchman. The four-time world champion is being linked with a move to Mercedes.

Ad

Norris, who is still chasing his maiden world championship, was quizzed about the possibility of Verstappen joining Mercedes ahead of the British Grand Prix. The 25-year-old, however, downplayed discussions about which team the Red Bull driver might move to.

Sharing his thoughts in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Lando Norris said:

“No, no, I don’t really care, to be honest. I don’t care where he goes. But I appreciate Max as a competitor — a bit tough — but I do enjoy our battles together. And yeah, like he said, he’s the boss of wherever he decides to go, and he’ll go where he thinks is best.” (00:11 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Verstappen’s future is quickly becoming a major talking point around the Formula 1 paddock. The recent dip in form from the Red Bull Racing team has further fuelled speculation about where the Dutchman might race in the 2026 season.

As for Lando Norris, the McLaren driver will shift his focus to closing the gap to teammate Oscar Piastri as they continue their push for a maiden Drivers’ Championship. Norris, who is yet to win at Silverstone, will aim to turn home support into victory when the lights go out at the British Grand Prix.

Ad

Lando Norris speaks on the 2025 Drivers’ Championship

Lando Norris also aired his thoughts on the 2025 Drivers’ Championship ahead of the British Grand Prix. The McLaren driver reflected on what it would mean to miss out on the title.

The 25-year-old, who spoke to the media ahead of his home race, currently trails teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship standings. In quotes carried by the Wandsworth Times, he stated:

Ad

“I’d have to say I didn’t succeed in achieving my goal, but I don’t think you can ever call it a failure because I don’t believe I’ve failed at anything.

I will feel like I didn’t live up to what I believed I could have done or the level I should have reached at certain times. But that’s not a failure by any means.

Ad

If things were much easier, and you don’t achieve your goal, maybe you can call that a failure, but when it is such a long season, competing against the best in the world, I don’t think you can ever call not winning the title a failure.”

Lando Norris finished second in the 2024 Drivers’ Championship behind Max Verstappen. The British driver had also started the 2025 campaign strongly with a victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. However, a run of mixed results has seen him fall behind his teammate.

With the Formula 1 season now reaching its midway point at Silverstone, Norris will aim to further close the gap to Piastri, as he did last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More