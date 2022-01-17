"I dont buy any of it" - Martin Brundle on Lewis Hamilton retirement rumors

Martin Brundle told Sky Sports that he did not believe Lewis Hamilton would retire or that the Briton’s decision to continue on FIA’s analysis of the events in Abu Dhabi. The TV pundit expressed discomfort with the idea of teams and drivers determining the roles of people in the sport, particularly Michael Masi's in Race Control.

Voicing his opinion on whether Lewis Hamilton’s future was really in doubt, Brundle said:

“Absolutely not, I don't buy any of it to be honest. I'm sure Toto has been asked by Lewis, 'what are you doing about this?' But Formula 1 is fantastically successful for the Mercedes-Benz brand, while Lewis is 37 years old and we know he's driving at his peak, incredibly determined and competitive. He'll be back.”

Brundle believes the British champion will return to the sport and has no reason to leave when he is driving in his prime.

As far as Mercedes were concerned, the former F1 driver believed that Mercedes-Benz had a lot of success in F1 for them to withdraw abruptly based on the events that unfolded in Abu Dhabi or Masi continuing as Race Director.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 🗣️ "I don't buy any of it to be honest."



Martin Brundle is confident Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid this year... 🗣️ "I don't buy any of it to be honest."Martin Brundle is confident Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid this year...

Expressing his views on whether Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' continuance in the sport depend on Masi’s departure, Brundle said:

“I'm a little bit uncomfortable of a team and a driver starting to determine who is doing what in Race Control, or any other role in F1 - that's the tail wagging the dog to a certain extent.”

Although there is no proof Mercedes have placed such a demand for the FIA to replace the Racing Director, fan outrage and speculation has shaped the narrative of Masi leaving if the seven-time world champion stays or vice versa.

While many believe Masi should leave the sport, Brundle’s reaction questions whether replacing the Race Director sets a good precedent in the sport. The reason behind the TV pundit’s discomfort is the ability of drivers and teams to determine the job future of personnel working in the sport based on incidents in a season.

Damon Hill slammed angry Lewis Hamilton fans in his tweet

1996 world champion Damon Hill slammed angry Lewis Hamilton fans by asking them to move on from the 2021 championship outcome and overcome their hatred towards the issue and the sport. The Briton was vociferous in his tone addressing the hatred from angry fans of the seven-time world champion, as they criticized him for not supporting his fellow countryman over the unfair decisions that cost him the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Damon Hill @HillF1 @_dasilveirajp_ @GeorgeHarrison @SkySportsF1 @F1 🏻 #f1 @fia If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because its not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to 'em in 2022. Winners don't constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate .... @_dasilveirajp_ @GeorgeHarrison @SkySportsF1 @F1 @fia If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because its not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to 'em in 2022. Winners don't constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate ....✌🏻 #f1

Edited by Arnav