"I feel terrible afterwards" - Lewis Hamilton's weakness for pancakes

Lewis Hamilton revealed pancakes were his ultimate cheat meal and his favorite winter delight. The Briton expressed his weakness for pancakes in an interview with Esquire Middle East and revealed the guilt after indulging in his favorite cheat meal.

Speaking to the publication in a rapid-fire question round, Hamilton said:

“Pancakes are probably my biggest cheat meal. Pancakes in my winter is probably what I have. In the morning I have a stack of 7 or 8, just depending on how much I can eat that day, and just a lot of syrup, butter, vegan butter. On each level, you have butter, butter, butter, and loads of syrup. Thats my cheat, loads of calories. I feel terrible afterward.”

The seven-time world champion, who has always had his A-game on when it comes to fitness, has his weaknesses and calorie cheats like any other athlete. In recent years, Lewis Hamilton has, however, often endorsed a vegan lifestyle involving plant-based diets to counter social and climate issues important to him.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 campaign statistically his lowest since 2013

Lewis Hamilton had a hard-fought battle against Max Verstappen and a dominant performance in the final four races of the season. Despite that, he had the lowest statistics of his career since the dawn of the V6 era in the sport in the 2021 season. The Briton secured eight wins, five poles, eight second-place finishes, and 17 podiums in total in 2021.

The V6 era dawned on F1 in 2014, and the sport has been dominated by Mercedes ever since. In this era, the only season in which Hamilton has won less than ten races was 2017. That year was, in turn, his lowest since 2013.

Apart from the 2021 season, the 2019 season is the only year Hamilton secured five pole positions, with 2013 being the last season where he scored the same number of pole positions.

Edited by Anurag C