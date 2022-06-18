"I just sound terrible when I speak on the radio" - Lando Norris claims McLaren team orders in Baku are 'all good' despite his frustration

When asked to hold his position behind Daniel Ricciardo towards the end of the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, Lando Norris seemed rather frustrated over the radio. However, he later confirmed that he did not disagree with the team's strategy and admitted that he sounded "terrible" while speaking on the radio.

At the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix, the Briton said:

“No, I mean, I completely understood and I still understood at the time. But I think it’s just being in the position, with all the adrenaline and things like that. Apart from, you know, maybe Monza last year, I’ve not necessarily been in that position before. So it was kind of a new thing for me. But I obviously still listened to the team orders. So it wasn’t like I disagreed with them or anything. So I was happy with that.”

He added:

“No, I think I understood at the time is just me. I don’t know why, but I just sound terrible when I speak on the radio all the time. But inside I feel really calm and chilled. But I just don’t come across that way. So yeah, it was all good at the time.”

Over the course of the race, both drivers were asked to hold their positions as part of the team's strategy based on race pace, tire compounds, and conditions. McLaren managed to optimize the result with a double-points finish from last weekend, with P8 and P9 for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, respectively.

Lando Norris admits that porpoising does not bother him enough to make complaints

Lando Norris believes that porpoising is not too big of an issue for McLaren as compared to Mercedes, who are significantly prioritizing performance over bouncing.

As reported by PlanetF1, the McLaren said:

“I’m not complaining. Yeah, we have some porpoising, some bouncing, but it’s what you have to deal with. It’s the trade of trying to gain performance and we can quite easily go lower, gain performance but have more porpoising, but we just think where we are at is the correct amount.”

He added:

“So I’m sure Mercedes could have a much different floor and raise the ride height and it would be much nicer for them, but they obviously just don’t want to lose performance. So I don’t think it’s anything to complain about. It’s just people need to find ways of fixing it themselves.”

The FIA's technical directive to find a solution to the porpoising issue will is expected to significantly influence each team on the grid.

