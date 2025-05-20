"I knew they were illegal": Fans react to McLaren's loss to Red Bull coinciding with FIA's latest technical directive

Red Bull beat McLaren at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix, two weeks after the latter dominated in Miami. This sudden loss of performance has reportedly coincided with two technical directives issued by the FIA just a day before the race in Imola, and fans on social media have been suspecting foul play.

The Papaya team and the Bulls have been at each other's throats since the former beat the latter to win the Constructors' championship in 2024. This year, Christian Horner and Co. accused Zak Brown's team of using illegal ways to cool the tires.

Moreover, at the Imola GP, the conspiracy theories saw a peak as Max Verstappen beat Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to win his second race of the year. According to The Race, Red Bull believed that the sudden drop in pace was a result of two technical directives issued by the FIA hours before the Imola race.

First, the FIA ordered all teams to use certain materials for skid blocks and follow new mounting rules to ensure no one evaded the post-race test while running their car very low to the ground, which could improve speed.

Another TD was related to cooling tires. Red Bull allegedly went to the FIA to seek permission to use a water-cooling device to manage tire heat. However, the FIA rejected the Bulls' request and sent this information to all teams to make sure no one else was doing it.

Following this alleged revelation, fans have slammed the Papaya team and accused them of using illegal means.

"Mercedes and McLaren were slower than usual. I knew they were illegal," a fan said.

"Well, well, WELL!" another user said.

"Deja vu? McLaren 2025 feels like Ferrari 2019 all over again," another comment read.

A fan suggested that the Woking-based squad be "banned" for the rest of the season.

"Should be banned from all remaining races in my opinion," a fan said.

"Miami, 32s ahead of the field. Literal next race Imola, 18s behind Verstappen before safety car intervention," a user pointed out.

"It was obvious on the track," a user commented.

However, McLaren has denied all the accusations, saying rivals were focusing on the wrong direction.

McLaren clarifies role of technical directives in Imola loss

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Practice - Source: Getty

Red Bull and their fans reportedly believed that McLaren's pace was affected by the FIA's technical directives in Imola. Lando Norris was six seconds slower than race winner Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri was down to P3 with an 18-second gap.

However, the Papaya team rejected the theory and pleaded not guilty. Talking to The Race, team principal Andre Stella said:

"For us, it's good news when our rivals get their focus—rather than on themselves—onto some of the aspects that allegedly are present in our car and that effectively are not even present. And certainly, even if they were—let's say, flexi-wings like a front wing deflection, like everyone else—it has nothing to do with the reason why McLaren is very competitive."

Now, from the Spanish Grand Prix, the FIA is set to clamp down on flexi-wing tests, meaning all teams will be required to restructure their front wings to pass the new metrics of the test. This could likely shake up the competition, especially for teams that might be benefiting from more flexible aero parts.

