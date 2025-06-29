"I love Davide Valsecchi": Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole reacts to the F1 commentator taking the post-race interviews in a now-deleted post

Oscar Piastri's mom, Nicole Piastri, posted an appreciation message for F1 commentator Davide Valsecchi on X (now deleted) after he conducted driver interviews during the 2025 Austrian GP. Valsecchi, working for F1 TV, is popular for his hilarious takes in an Italian accent.

Piastri finished P2 in the 2025 Austrian GP, while his teammate Lando Norris went on to secure a win from pole position. The Aussie jumped Charles Leclerc at the race start to claim second position. However, despite pushing the limits, he couldn't dethrone Norris from the lead.

Meanwhile, for post-race interviews with podium winners, F1 TV has former driver Davide Valsecchi as commentator. He conducted interviews with Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Leclerc in his classic Italian accent that made him popular.

Apart from fans, Piastri's mother, Nicole, also appreciated Valsecchi in her X post, which has now been deleted.

"I love Davide Valsecchi!" Nicole had mentioned on X.

Nicole Piastri is often spotted on race weekend supporting her son Oscar, who is leading the championship race. She is popular on social media for her hilarious posts and reactions.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri had a good outing at the 2025 Austrian GP. After qualifying P3, he jumped Charles Leclerc to take P2. In the first half of the race, the Aussie battled his teammate Lando Norris to claim the lead. However, after multiple back-and-forth overtakes, Norris held P1.

To add to the misery, Piastri was also held up by traffic from backmarkers. By the end of the race, the gap between the two McLaren teammates was around two seconds.

Regardless, Piastri and Norris drove a clean race and avoided a crash like the one in Canada. With their double podium finish, McLaren has strengthened their lead in the constructors' championship.

Oscar Piastri reacts to an intense battle with Lando Norris in Austria

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Despite a crash in Canada earlier this month, McLaren allowed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to fight in Austria. The Brit led the race from the P1 start, while the Aussie advanced to P2 on turn 1. Both teammates fought wheel-to-wheel but avoided contact.

While Norris crossed the checkered flag first, Piastri settled for P2 with a time of two seconds. After the race, he spoke to Davide Valsecchi and said the battle with Norris was intense, and he had to put in a lot of hard work to stay in contention.

"It was intense. I hope it was good watching because it was pretty hard work from the car. I tried my absolute best. I probably could have done a better job when I just got ahead momentarily. But it was a good battle. A bit on the edge at times, and probably pushed the limits a bit far," Piastri said (via Sky Sports).

"It was a good race. That's what we're here to do—to try to race each other and fight for wins. That's what we did today. It was close for me but not quite enough. Thanks to the team. To have the kind of pace we did whilst battling each other, it was very impressive. I can't thank the team enough for the car we've got," he added.

McLaren had a perfect weekend in Austria, claiming a double podium finish. On the other hand, Red Bull had a disastrous outing as Max Verstappen faced a DNF and Yuki Tsunoda dropped to P16 following a 10-second time penalty.

