"I'm the 4th oldest": Carlos Sainz's humbling acceptance of his age compared to the rest of the F1 field

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz had a humbling experience when he realized that he was the fourth-oldest driver in terms of age compared to the rest of the 2025 F1 grid. The Spanish driver is considered one of the best in the sport and has been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport since 2015, when he made his debut alongside Max Verstappen in Toro Rosso.

The 30-year-old has jumped many times to different outfits since making his debut and raced for some of the most iconic teams like McLaren, Renault, Ferrari, and Williams. Apart from being one of the fastest and most reputable on the grid, Sainz has also become one of the most experienced, given he is racing in his 10th year in F1.

With the influx of young drivers in the last couple of years, Carlos Sainz has moved up the ladder to become one of the oldest. In a new video uploaded by F1 on their YouTube channel, Sainz and his teammate Alex Albon guessed each other's racing in the F125 game, when the former mentioned:

"Just remember you feel young, but there are not that many older drivers."

To which the four-time F1 race winner replied:

"I'm the fourth oldest."

Albon was left shocked by the revelation and concluded:

"Then I must be fifth or sixth."

Carlos Sainz joined the iconic British team at the start of the 2025 season, but has made a slow start to his new partnership and has only recently gotten to terms with the FW47.

Carlos Sainz explains the learnings from a Ferrari to a Mercedes engine

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz revealed that learning the power unit dynamics was one of the 15-20 things he needed to relearn going from a Ferrari to a Mercedes-powered engine.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Spanish driver reflected on his learnings and said:

"For me, this is just one of the 15 things that you have to re-learn. Some teams like to use engine braking to turn the car, others just prefer using more differential, and others prefer to use brake migration."

"With others, the set-up of the car and putting front-end with the aerodynamics, others with mechanical, and others with pitch or ride, you cannot imagine the amount of variability to make the car do a similar lap-time in so many different ways. That might be one of the 15-to-20 things I'm still trying to figure out and of course, I am trying high-engine braking in the Williams to see if it works," he added.

In the six races and two sprints of the 2025 season, Carlos Sainz has only scored seven points thus far in comparison to his teammate, who has scored 30 points in the same time.

