"I’m amazed that Maranello are so far ahead" - Former Ferrari F1 driver impressed by team's performance in 2022 season

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa recently claimed that he is “amazed” to witness the significant improvement the team has shown over the past seasons. The 2008 world championship runner-up for the team was awed by the dominance of their car over the rest in this new era of F1.

Praising Ferrari's interpretation of the new regulations and the impressive reliability of their 2022 challenger, Massa told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I’m amazed that Maranello are so far ahead in their understanding of the new rules, and then the reliability of the single seater. It’s no secret that if Ferrari is so far ahead in the championship, it’s because of the car’s robustness.”

Despite a strong start for the team, Massa emphasized that there may be a few upcoming tracks that do not suit their car as well as those in the past. Warning that this could potentially influence their current lead in the championship, the Brazilian said:

“We have to stay calm, because the balance of power is not yet so clear after a few races, I am not saying that Ferrari already has the 2022 World Championship in its pocket. But now there are circuits where it’s more important to have downforce than top speed: I’m thinking of Imola, Spain and Monte Carlo, situations where Ferrari can go even faster than it has so far, because we’ve realised that Red Bull has a lot of speed, while Ferrari is a more balanced car in the corners, having a greater load.”

The Scuderia was seen struggling in the midfield in recent years. With 2022's new regulations, however, the team has produced a car that now leads the drivers' and constructors' standings. Its driver, Charles Leclerc, in particular, has been leading the charge for the team. With a perfect blend of pace and reliability, the Prancing Horse currently holds an edge over every other team on the grid.

Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari's approach on home soil at 2022 Imola GP

F1 is returning to Italy for the 2022 Imola Grand Prix and Charles Leclerc is certainly excited to experience the support of the Tifosi on their home soil. The Monegasque revealed that the team is approaching the Grand Prix in the same way they went about the first three races of the season.

As reported by Fox Sports, Leclerc shared his mindset ahead of the Imola GP, saying:

“We need to approach the race weekend just like we approached the first three weekends. I think it’s extremely important not to put on ourselves under extra pressure and not try to overdo things. We are working as a team extremely well since the beginning of the season and we just need to keep doing our job, just like we did in the first three weekends.”

The team currently holds a 39-point lead in the constructors' standings with a total of 104 points.

