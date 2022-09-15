"I'm gonna get up and dust off"- Renowned Hollywood star discloses Daniel Ricciardo's 'winning recipe' in F1

Daniel Ricciardo, according to Hollywood star Will Arnett, is not one of those people who feel sorry for themselves. The Australian driver's attitude of not complaining and getting on with the business has left him very impressed. Will believes that this positive outlook is a winning recipe for Daniel Ricciardo. On the latest episode of Fast and Loose: F1, Will said,

"He's got that winning attitude... it's never 'poor me' and it's never crying. There are the kind of guys, you know, in football terms, get tackled down near their ankles and they go to the ground and hold their face, but Danny doesn't have that... he's kind of like 'that's the way it goes, I didn't have a great thing, I crapped out and I'm gonna get up and dust off' and that's a winning recipe no matter what he does."

Will Arnett's comments are rather in contrast to Jacques Villeneuve's opinion on Daniel Ricciardo. The former Williams driver was asked whether the McLaren driver could be a choice for the vacant second seat at Alpine. He was at odds with that thought process and felt Ricciardo had not been performing at a very high level for almost half his career.

Villeneuve said,

"He’s done two awful years at Renault, two even worse years at McLaren, that’s four years and how long has he been in F1 total. Almost half his F1 career has been bad, and that’s when he’s had experience, so there’s no reason, especially for a team he has already driven for."

According to Villeneuve, the reason behind Ricciardo's struggles could be due to the new generation of cars. As he believes, the Australian driver was very impressive during his time at Red Bull. He said,

“It looks like the modern cars don’t suit his driving style because he was impressive at Red Bull, he did some amazing overtaking, he was ahead of Max (Verstappen). But Max was new to F1. and by the end of the season, Max was starting to get the better of him, and that’s when he switched. Something happened in the switch that just didn’t work for him, and he hasn’t recovered.”

Pick Jack Doohan over Daniel Ricciardo: Jacques Villeneuve

The former Williams driver thought that it made a lot more sense for Alpine to give a shot to their junior driver Jack Doohan. The Australian has been doing an impressive job in F2 at the moment and the team has plans to promote him in 2024 anyway. After the Oscar Piastri debacle, Villeneuve thinks that Alpine should be more proactive in this scenario, throwing him into the deep end rather than grooming him.

“Why not take a chance with Doohan? Instead of spending a year preparing him, like they did with Piastri, just put him in the deep end, and see what happens. Doohan comes with a good background – like Sainz, that really gets the right mindset to be at the top level and survive under pressure.”

Daniel Ricciardo's future is still not clear enough, although a rumored reserve driver role with Mercedes might be on the table for him.

