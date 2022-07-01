"I still believe in it" - Winning 2022 F1 championship a priority for Charles Leclerc, despite Ferrari team principal's converse statements

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari can still win the 2022 championship whether it be the drivers' or constructors'. The Monegasque feels it is not impossible to take back the lead in the championship.

Speaking at the FIA driver’s press conference ahead of the British GP, the Ferrari driver said:

“It’s been a tough time for the team but I think the way we have worked since the beginning of the season has been extremely good. So this we don’t have to change. Then of course, there has been some reliability problems that we need to fix as quickly as possible and on that, again, I trust fully the team to get on top of these things as quickly as it can be done.”

Leclerc went on to say that he believes that if they execute everything perfectly on track, there is no reason for the team to not be able to overcome its issues and take the championship. He further said:

“So in the last four or five races, it became much more difficult, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. And I still believe in it as much as I did five races ago. It’s going to be more difficult, but anything is possible.”

The Ferrari driver feels there are a lot of improvements that can be made, especially when it comes to fixing the reliability issues of the car. Despite Mattia Binotto’s statements earlier in the year about Ferrari not being ready to fight for the championship, Charles Leclerc believes it is absolutely capable of turning the tide before the summer break.

Charles Leclerc believes maximizing the result over the next four weekends will be very important for Ferrari

The 24-year-old Ferrari driver believes that maximizing the team's results over the next four race weekends is going to be vital to regain the lead in the championship. Charles Leclerc believes having a clean weekend will be extremely important in the next four races.

Outlining the work that lies ahead for Ferrari, the Monegasque said:

“It’s obviously important. I think the next four races will be very important, just before the summer break, to go in holidays with four good races would be great. So now we need to focus on ourself. I think the performance is there. If we’ve got clean weekends, I’m pretty sure the results will follow. But again, we just need to focus on ourself and then the results will come.”

He is currently 49 points behind Max Verstappen in the Driver Standings, while Ferrari trails Red Bull by 76 points in the constructors' championship. Charles Leclerc has not won a single race since Australia earlier in the year, so it will be critical for him to have a competitive result in the next four races, starting with the British GP.

