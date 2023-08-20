“I still have a lot of faith in McLaren”: Lando Norris has no remorse in extending his contract with the Papaya team

Lando Norris revealed that he does not regret signing an extension with McLaren since he has a lot of 'faith' in the team and they continue to develop further.

McLaren has been home to the Briton since he made his Formula 1 debut in the 2019 season. Being with the Papaya squad, he still lacks a victory despite his brilliant performances in many races.

This is because the team has been missing out on being both competitive and stuck in the midfield. This would make it apparent that any driver would be frustrated to be in a car like this, which, he admitted to Motorsport,

"There are frustrating times and just difficult times, but at no point did I think: ‘This is not where I want to be.’"

Lando Norris added that he sometimes wishes to be in a more competitive car,

"Of course, there are times when I wished we had a more competitive car and I wished that we could have started the year in a smoother way. It doesn't give you a lot of hope in beginning of the year when you struggle as much as what we did."

At the same time, however, it is not a secret that Norris signed an extension with McLaren that keeps him tied to the squad till the end of the 2025 season.

So, Lando Norris would probably not make another move till the new regulations kick in, and while many would feel that this was the wrong decision, he stated that he still has a lot of faith in the team, and is not regretting the decision.

"But I'm still always very happy to be with the team that I'm with, I still have a lot of faith that McLaren are able to achieve their goals and at the same time achieve my goals, which is to win races and to win championships with them."

Lando Norris hoping to get ahead of Ferrari in terms of pace

McLaren brought in decent upgrades that assisted them in performing much better than how they were at the start of the season. Norris was on the podium in Silverstone and Hungary, and his rookie teammate, Oscar Piastri, too, had stunning performances.

With these upgrades, Lando Norris feels relieved. His faith in the team has rather increased, and on top of that, he is now hoping to get well ahead of Ferrari and Aston Martin, and have battles with Mercedes in the future, as he said,

"And when you have upgrades and situations like this, then of course there's relief. These are very positive signs that we can jump ahead of Aston, jump ahead of Ferrari, fight against Mercedes and not be far off a Red Bull from one upgrade."