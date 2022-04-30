"I think it's certainly a moving target" - Alexander Rossi warns IndyCar of F1's foray into the US

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi recently spoke about the consistent rise in popularity that F1 has experienced in the United States of America ever since the 2018 season. From the 2023 season onwards, F1 will be hosting three races in the country. Rossi claims this could threaten IndyCar's position as a motorsport series in the US, admitting that he considers it to be a competitor to IndyCar.

As reported by Motorsport, the 30-year-old spoke about the ample opportunities that F1 is likely to find in the US, saying:

“I’m just excited for Formula 1 and America, honestly. It’s been a long time coming to have multiple races in the States. It’s a big country. There’s no reason not to have three. Obviously starting next year in theory we’re going to have three. That’s an amazing thing.”

ESPN PR @ESPNPR Formula 1 has its most-viewed season on American TV on record



Avg. race audience | 934K - shatters '95 record (748K)

Avg. race audience up 54% over '20 (608K)

Up 39% over '19 (672K)



bit.ly/3q3M2PU



returns to ESPN next year

| March 20, '22 Formula 1 has its most-viewed season on American TV on recordAvg. race audience | 934K - shatters '95 record (748K)Avg. race audience up 54% over '20 (608K)Up 39% over '19 (672K) #F1 returns to ESPN next year #BahrainGP | March 20, '22 🚨 Formula 1 has its most-viewed season on American TV on record 🚨🏁 Avg. race audience | 934K - shatters '95 record (748K)🏁 Avg. race audience up 54% over '20 (608K)🏁 Up 39% over '19 (672K)bit.ly/3q3M2PU#F1 returns to ESPN next year#BahrainGP | March 20, '22 https://t.co/uk3qTAAYaq

Expressing caution towards F1's ever-increasing market presence, he said:

“Sure, it is, especially when you look at U.S. market share. With three races, it’s something we need to be aware of, certainly continue our development and plan in terms of what we’re doing with the series, with the driver personalities, the teams, the representation we have out there. I think it’s certainly a moving target.”

The sport has found wide acceptance in recent years. Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive has played a significant role in attracting new viewers from larger markets such as the US.

Alexander Rossi claims F1 has a "sex appeal to it" that IndyCar needs to work on displaying

Alexander Rossi claimed that F1's strategic marketing has positioned the sport in a way that sets it apart from other motorsport series. Claiming that this is something that IndyCar needs to work on, he said:

“I think Formula 1 has that kind of sex appeal to it. They’ve done a good job of marketing it, pushing that, displaying that. I think IndyCar to a certain extent needs to work on that, but also, we just need to continue to push the product that we do have in creative ways. I think what we have is very special, but we just need to be creative and continue to push the envelope in terms of showing that to people.”

Speaking about the possibilities for a docu-series such as Drive to Survive for IndyCar, he said:

“I don’t see that there would be any negative to it. There’s so much that happens outside of just being a racecar on a racetrack on Sunday that people want to know. We have the ability to show that. I think IndyCar is more welcoming and the personalities are more open to kind of sharing their thoughts and feelings than maybe Formula 1. I think it could come off really, really well.”

Next weekend's inaugural Miami Grand Prix will mark F1's second venue in the US and the first race of the 2022 season in the country.

Edited by Anurag C