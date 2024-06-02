“I thought he could be the Roger Federer of F1”: Former world champion compares Ferrari star Charles Leclerc’s ‘style and talent’ to tennis icon

Former F1 champion Jody Scheckter recently compared star Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to tennis legend Roger Federer, drawing parallels between the style and talent of the two athletes.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion is considered one of the most elegant tennis players to have ever graced the sport. The Swiss rewrote the history books in his storied career that spanned more than two decades.

Jody Shckecter similarly envisioned Leclerc as the Federer of F1 when the Monegasque driver made it to the pinnacle of motorsports in 2018. The 1979 F1 champion explained that Leclerc had demonstrated plenty of "style and talent" in the junior categories.

"When he came to the World Championship, I thought he could be the Roger Federer of Formula 1, a guy with a lot of style and talent. At the same time, I find it incredible that such a strong driver has come from Monaco, even though I lived there for 18 years. It was something I didn't expect," Scheckter told Gazzetta dello Sport.

On the current F1 grid, Charles Leclerc is widely regarded as the fastest driver over a single lap, having secured 24 pole positions in his career. His elegant driving style and scintillating pace are a treat to watch in the qualifying sessions.

The Ferrari ace recently accomplished his childhood dream of winning his home race, as he stood on the top step of the podium in the Monaco GP. He seemed unbeatable over the weekend as he finally triumphed on his home soil.

Jody Scheckter excited to see Charles Leclerc join forces with Lewis Hamilton

Jody Scheckter is excited about Scuderia's 2025 driver lineup as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to join the team, joining forces with Charles Leclerc. The former Ferrari F1 champion reckons the duo will form a great paring.

Scheckter also suggested that Hamilton joining Ferrari would be more beneficial for the driver than the team. He said in the aforementioned interview:

"Next year, together with Hamilton, they will form a great duo. The signing for Ferrari is better for Lewis than for the Scuderia itself, but both he and Charles are two very strong drivers and it is a season that I really want to see."

Lewis Hamilton's last few years with Mercedes haven't yielded the success of his championship-winning years. He is looking forward to joining the Italian team which is on the ascent, to fight for his elusive eighth F1 title.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton driving as teammates for Ferrari is an exciting prospect for the sport, as the anticipation continues to build for the 2025 season.

