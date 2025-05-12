“I trust completely”: Ferrari boss reassures his faith in Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc amid ongoing slump

Fred Vasseur has defended Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, reiterating that both are 'able to do the job', despite Ferrari's tough start to the season. As the grid arrives at Imola to kick off the European leg of the calendar, the Ferrari boss insisted the team must shoulder the blame for its recent underperformance, not the drivers.

Ad

The seven-time world champion and his Monegasque teammate finished seventh and eighth, respectively, at the Miami Grand Prix, in Ferrari's worst collective result of the 2025 Formula 1 season. With just one podium and one Sprint win between them, the team stands fourth in the Constructors' Championship, 152 points behind McLaren.

Frederic Vasseur before Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying. Source: Getty

This brings the Prancing Horse under increasing pressure to respond, especially with the Tifosi watching at home in Imola. However, team principal Fred Vasseur continues to stand by his drivers and acknowledged that the SF-25 has not allowed them to showcase that strength (via Racer):

Ad

Trending

"I trust completely Charles and Lewis... They are able to do the job in qualifying... today it's not the case with this car. It means that we have to improve, and we have to do a much better job at this stage of the weekend."

Across the first six rounds of the 2025 season, Ferrari's performance has dipped below preseason expectations. What started with genuine hopes of challenging Red Bull and McLaren for wins has turned into a fight to stay ahead of Williams.

Ad

The low point came in China after Lewis Hamilton's Sprint victory, where both drivers were disqualified in the Chinese Grand Prix. Two weeks later in Bahrain, Leclerc found the only podium for the team. However, the SF-25's struggles with tire warm-up and race pace returned in Miami, as neither driver could catch up with Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite its upgraded Miami package failing to deliver a turnaround, Vasseur remains adamant that the margins are finer than they appear.

"If today you put [Charles Leclerc] P4, P3 and [Lewis Hamilton] P10, you have the same gap as last week. I think it's (window) really narrow... It's very difficult and very narrow to interact (with) the tyres. McLaren is doing a fantastic job on this all over the weekend, but as soon as you are out, it’s much more difficult," Vasseur told reporters (via Motorsports week).

Ad

The comparison isn't without reason as McLaren's tire management and adaptability across different tracks have seen the team win five out of the six races this year.

'Everybody will have a new front wing': Ferrari eyes upgrades at Imola as Lewis Hamilton demands more downforce

Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton during the Miami drivers parade. Source: Getty

While Fred Vasseur defended Lewis Hamilton and cautioned against overreaction, the Ferrari team principal also pointed to the imminent upgrade cycle as a possible turning point. Last year, McLaren rose from the midfield to take the 2024 Constructors' title after major upgrades during the season.

Ad

Ferrari will be hoping to do something similar, as Vassuer confirmed upgrades for the European triple header (via Racer):

"For sure everybody will have a new front wing in Barcelona... I think it will be perhaps a reset of the performance of everybody. Between now and Barcelona, we have Imola and Monaco, where we will bring some small upgrades... It's a matter of exploiting the potential, compared to the others."

Ad

Notably, Barcelona will see a reshuffle of front-wing designs due to regulation changes, an area Lewis Hamilton has raised concerns about, particularly in terms of front-end grip and downforce.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have been vocal about the SF-25's behavior under braking and through mid-corner phases, areas where added downforce and aero consistency are critical.

The team's decision to use Imola and Monaco as data-gathering opportunities could help shape the effectiveness of the Barcelona package, which may well define the rest of Ferrari's Formula 1 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More