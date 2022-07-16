"I've never been a fan of booing"- Daniel Ricciardo expects F1 fans to be 'a little more sensible' and not cheer accidents 

Daniel Ricciardo believes fans should be sensible about not booing drivers when they crash or have an accident. The Australian felt that Lewis Hamilton’s rivalry with Max Verstappen was great to cheer on but he does not condone cheering accidents.

Speaking at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend to the Motorsport Network, the McLaren driver said:

“I think an accident, that falls into a bit of a different kind of territory when... for sure rivalries are great. And the Lewis/Max one, especially last year, was awesome. It’s like any sport, you’re always going to have for and against. And so I think on-track battles and that, to be cheered or whatever, is cool. I’ve never been a fan of booing, so I don’t condone booing. But of course, you’re going to have the ones you like, and the ones that you don’t necessarily root for.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 Lewis Hamilton has gone off in the middle sector! He's OUT of qualifying! Lewis Hamilton has gone off in the middle sector! He's OUT of qualifying! 😲 https://t.co/TGo6SiGzqs

Daniel Ricciardo understands the rivalry between drivers and the fan sentiments when they cheer them on in on-track battles. The Australian, however, is not a fan of crowds booing and cheering accidents. The McLaren driver felt fans needed to understand the human side of the sport, which the drivers comprise, and be mindful of their actions.

Further asserting the need to be mindful, Ricciardo said:

“But I think in an accident, you wish not to see it. I’m not going to control the grandstands and all of their emotions. In terms of the rivalry and that, it obviously does make the sport, and the fans getting behind their driver. That’s good to see. But I guess there’s probably a time and place and that’s not something that I would wish to see. And even obviously, when we are not involved, and I’m happy not to be involved in a situation like that. We’re human beings, and I think people have to remember that sometimes.”

Daniel Ricciardo feels F1 fans can get caught up in the moment

Daniel Ricciardo felt the atmosphere and drinks at a race often made fans get caught up in the moment and become insensitive with their cheering, jeering, or booing. The McLaren driver, however, asked that fans be sensible and mindful of their actions and not get caught in the moment to propel them to jeer or boo drivers.

Explaining the situation with fans at a race, Ricciardo said:

“It’s easy when you’re in the crowd all day and obviously have had a few beers and that, and if the guy next to you does that, then you think it’s okay that you can do it. But I feel like you get to an age where you also get mature and you realise that okay, those things what I did when I was 15, I shouldn’t be doing as a 30-year-old man. So you kind of just have to be a little more sensible.”

Sophia @sophiahobbs_ Max Verstappen on fans booing:



“Those people are not really F1 fans. They cannot really enjoy what is actually happening right now, a lot of great drivers actually fighting against each other. But they cannot appreciate that and that’s a bit of a shame.” [The Guardian] Max Verstappen on fans booing:“Those people are not really F1 fans. They cannot really enjoy what is actually happening right now, a lot of great drivers actually fighting against each other. But they cannot appreciate that and that’s a bit of a shame.” [The Guardian]

Daniel Ricciardo is not alone in calling out the fans for their behavior in recent races. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have also condemned fans for booing them, which was evident at the British GP and the Austrian GP this year. While British fans booed the Dutchman for three days in a row, Dutch fans cheered the Briton crashing into the barriers at the qualifying session in Austria.

