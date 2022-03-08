"I did not want to get biased" - Aston Martin boss refutes contact with Sebastian Vettel before taking up the job

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed he had made no contact with Sebastian Vettel before taking up his new job. The newly appointed team principal of the Silverstone-based team was the chief engineer of the BMW Sauber team, with whom the four-time world champion made his F1 debut.

Speaking to RacingNews365 about his association with the German, Krack said:

“I was not in touch with Seb before because I did not want to get biased with one opinion or whatever. Also, I have to say, these discussions are very very confidential. You must not talk to anyone about these things when you are in negotiation and the companies are very, very strict about this.”

Krack was announced as the team principal of the Aston Martin team after his predecessor Otmar Szafnauer moved to the Alpine F1 team. There was a lot of speculation surrounding Krack’s appointment. When asked if he spoke to Vettel to gather information about the team, the new team principal, however, refuted the claim. He said he preferred to be unbiased in his opinion of the team before joining.

Aston Martin team principal reveals his job appointment discussions are confidential

The Silverstone team’s newly appointed principal stated that his discussions and negotiations for his job with the team were confidential. The former F1 engineer suggested Vettel was not responsible for influencing his decision to join the team. Krack, however, said that such discussions are not to be revealed in the public domain or to anybody else. He claimed he preferred to guard them following their confidentiality clause.

Explaining the confidentiality involved in his new appointment, Krack said:

“This is also rightly so because otherwise immediately, as you have in football, these rumours you have about people moving and people going here or there. So from that point of view, I strictly stuck to what we had agreed in terms of confidentiality.”

Krack, who was Vettel’s engineer in his debut year, knows the four-time world champion as a promising talent. At the Barcelona test, the newly appointed Aston Martin F1 team principal suggested that maybe his presence was enough to retain the German champion at the team beyond 2022.

Edited by Anurag C