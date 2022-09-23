"I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko"- Nyck De Vries confirms AlphaTauri links ahead of 2023 F1 season

Nyck De Vries confirmed meeting with Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko in Austria amidst speculation of being linked with the AlphaTauri seat for the 2023 season. The Dutch driver also confirmed being in talks with Williams and Alpine to secure an F1 seat for next year.

Speaking on the Dutch TV show Humberto op Zaterdag, de Vries said:

“I don’t quite know if I am in such a luxury situation that I can choose. Largely, that is beyond my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time, and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend. That would be a logical step. Alpine I have been in contact with since July, and I will test for them in Budapest next week. I will fly there on Monday. And as the media had noticed yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. Those are the fact.”

According to Nyck De Vries, he is unsure of the options he has for next year. Mentioning talks with Williams and Alpine, he also confirmed a meeting with the Red Bull talent scout and senior advisor Dr. Marko in Austria. At the moment, the Dutchman believes the situation is not in his control, and developments in the coming weeks will decide where to secure a seat.

Commenting on his drive for next season, the former F2 champion said:

“Wherever I can get a permanent seat, I would be very happy with that. We have to see how it will develop in the coming days and weeks. As I said, it is not entirely in my control. In this world, not everything is about performance, but there is momentum now. That makes a difference, but it does not guarantee a seat. We are not that far yet.”

Nyck De Vries believes the 2022 F1 Italian GP weekend was a dream come true

Nyck De Vries, who made a successful F1 debut at the 2022 Italian GP with Williams, feels the weekend has passed by quickly. The Dutch driver believes his debut race was a dream come true and was grateful for the praise and support he received. His successful maiden outing, where he scored his first points, was praised by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell.

Expressing his feelings about his F1 debut, the Williams reserve said:

“The weekend itself was fantastic and went by in a flash. It was a dream come true and we finished it successfully. What happened afterwards, I couldn’t really imagine. On Monday afternoon, I was back to reality myself fairly quickly. I’m busy with the future now. But all the messages and congratulations I received were very special. It’s nice to receive the support from everyone.”

The Dutchman’s sensational debut weekend at the Italian venue has made him a hot commodity in the driver's market, with many teams eyeing him. According to speculation and reports, if Pierre Gasly moves to Alpine, Nyck De Vries could replace him at Alpha Tauri. If not, the Dutchman is also being linked with replacing Nicholas Latifi at Williams, who is very happy with his debut.

