"I would have won the race" - Sergio Perez wants to 'discuss a few things internally' with Red Bull

Sergio Perez, who led quite a chunk of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, claimed that he would have won the race had he been on a three-stop pit strategy. The Mexican was asked to let his team-mate Max Verstappen let him pass to take the win, given that the reigning world champion had a significant pace advantage.

In the post-race press conference, Perez explained the decision made by Red Bull. He said:

“Well, I think today… I think what was clear was that the three-stop was a better race, race time, and the various strategies, so I think if I went in that direction, I would have won the race. And it worked out for Max [Verstappen]. I think that was something we discussed. It was good, because we didn’t know at the time which strategy was going to be the best one.”

Emphasizing that he would be having a chat with the team regarding the same, the Mexican added, saying:

“I only felt that in the first stint when I gave the position to Max, that I was told that I was going to get it back and when I was on the two-stop I felt that I could have gone through Max and George [Russell] a bit earlier to try and make the strategy work, but probably it wouldn’t have been enough. But it still is a great team result, the season is still very young and, yeah, I think the momentum in the team is great. So we just have to discuss a few things internally. But yeah, there’s nothing that I’m concerned of. If anything, I can say that the atmosphere in the team, the momentum we’re carrying, it is tremendous, like no other team, so I’m pleased with that.”

While Perez was understandably not very thrilled with the decision made by Red Bull, the team secured a great result this weekend with a second-place finish for the 32-year-old. As a result, the team now leads the world championship standings after overtaking Ferrari.

Sergio Perez claims he would want his children to be involved in sports

Sergio Perez, who recently welcomed his third baby with his wife Carola Martinez, revealed that he wants his children to also be involved in sports and to learn discipline, which will be useful in any path they choose to take.

The Mexican spoke of his son Carlos Jr., saying:

“I would love for him to be close to the sport because it’s a way to be away from the vices and bad things in the world. Let him have that discipline from early on, and if he doesn’t end up being an athlete, that will help him in business and in many things because the discipline that sports gives you doesn’t give you anything.”

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez's wife had made the official announcement about their new baby boy on her Instagram page.

