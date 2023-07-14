“If he gets it wrong man's on the floor for the night”: F1 fans react to Oscar Piastri revealing his relationship with girlfriend Lily Zneimer 

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was recently seen attending the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. He is not the only driver to attend the championships, with George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly also being seen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Since Piastri is a rookie, not many F1 fans know a lot about his off-track life. As a result, they were quite surprised to see him attending the tennis tournament with his girlfriend Lily Zneimer.

During an interview with 9News Australia in Wimbledon, Piastri spoke about his partner, revealing that they have been in a relationship for around four-and-a-half years now. Before stating this, he humorously murmured that he should get the duration of his relationship right. He said:

"We keep it private. We have been together for - I better get this right - about four and half years now!"

The McLaren driver also posted a picture of him and Zneimer on his official Twitter handle. As soon as F1 fans got to know about his girlfriend and how he humorously stated how long they had been together, several of them reacted to it.

Of course, since Oscar Piastri is in the good books of many fans, they cherished the picture with his partner and swooned over it. Others reacted specifically to his quote, with one of them writing:

"He knows if he gets it wrong mans on the floor for the night"

El Bambi @Wimmich32 @81MCLAR4N he knows if he gets it wrong mans on the floor for the night @81MCLAR4N he knows if he gets it wrong mans on the floor for the night

Jack @chillimoto @81MCLAR4N Such a likeable dude is Oscar great future ahead of him @81MCLAR4N Such a likeable dude is Oscar great future ahead of him

"Bro knows if he got it wrong cuz he’ll be sleepin on the couch," one fan tweeted.

Chiara Silvestri @kika_silvestri @81MCLAR4N @margheg15 They are the definition of private but not secret relationship and I love them @81MCLAR4N @margheg15 They are the definition of private but not secret relationship and I love them😭❤️

idkanymore @f1therapists @81MCLAR4N They are such a cutie cute couple I don’t know how to say it @81MCLAR4N They are such a cutie cute couple I don’t know how to say it

Oscar Piastri has been making quite a lot of headlines recently after finishing fourth in the 2023 F1 British GP. He somehow kept George Russell behind him to secure his best finish in the sport so far.

Lando Norris feels his teammate Oscar Piastri deserved to be on the podium in the British GP

During the post-race podium finisher press conference after the British GP, Lando Norris had nothing but high praise for Oscar Piastri.

Norris, who finished second, truly felt bad for the young Australian and stated that Piastri too deserved to be on the podium. He said (via The Race):

“I feel for him, to be honest. He should be sitting here [in the post-race podium finisher press conference]. If things went to plan and there wasn’t the safety car.”

Furthermore, Norris stated how Piastri has been great right from the beginning of his F1 career, so much so that he has challenged the Briton a bit as well.

“All year he’s been good – it’s not like he’s just turned up here and been strong. He’s been good since day one in the car,” Norris said.

“Makes my life tough sometimes. I don’t always like it – but it’s a good thing, at the end of the day it makes me a better driver, too. I feel for him and the team. We did everything we should’ve done to be P2 and P3. So it’s a shame he’s not sat here too.”

After the British GP, Oscar Piastri is 11th in the drivers' championship with 17 points, while Lando Norris is ninth with 42 points.

