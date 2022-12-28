In Photos: F1 drivers and their Christmas celebrations

Christmas was celebrated all around the world with utmost joy, and so did the F1 drivers during their time off this season. All of their social media was filled with festive vibes, lights, and the prettiest and most esthetic pictures of the Christmas Tree.

While some posted pictures with their families, some were in solace, and others were just having wild celebrations. Fans showered their well wishes in these posts. Take a look for yourself!

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 🏼 Feliz Navidad! I hope you all have a great time surrounded by your family and loved ones. Feliz Navidad! I hope you all have a great time surrounded by your family and loved ones. 🎄🙌🏼 https://t.co/F452bNgeh2

"Merry Christmas my king I adore you!"

lily⁴⁷ @_itsnotlily @Carlossainz55 feliz navidad mi rey te adoro @Carlossainz55 feliz navidad mi rey te adoro 😭

Carlos Sainz wasn't the only one around with his family for the celebration, his teammate Charles Leclerc also posted a picture with his two brothers, Arthur and Lorenzo Leclerc, and their mother Pascale Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas and George Russell were seen with their partners in the pictures on their social media.

Alex Albon, as visible from his post, had fun with his partner while partying on the 25th of December.

Pierre Gasly posted a picture with his nephews, wishing a Merry Christmas to everyone from the Gasly family.

Mick Schumacher posted a picture with his family in a very comforting space with festive lights.

Lance Stroll seemed to have a different celebration than everyone else, going up a mountain and coming down and skiing through the snow, dressed as Santa while Michael Buble's voice matched with exciting screams.

In the midst of the celebrations, Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda were seen by themselves in quite fascinating pictures.

F1 prepared to see new faces and mixes in the upcoming season

There have been some surprising changes in the team and its staff for the upcoming season. Sebastian Vettel's retirement after the 2022 season was followed up with a major shuffling within the teams. The following table shows the teams and their respective drivers

Team Drivers Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen (Contracted until 2028) & Sergio Perez (2024) Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc (2024) & Carlos Sainz (2024) Mercedes AMG Lewis Hamilton (2023) & George Russell (Multi-year deal) Alpine Pierre Gasly (Multi-year deal) & Esteban Ocon (2024) McLaren Lando Norris (2025) & Oscar Piastri (Multi-year deal) Scuderia Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda (2023) & Nick de Vries (2023) Haas Kevin Magnussen (Multi-year deal) & Nico Hulkenberg (2023) Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas (2024) & Zhou Guanyu (2023) Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (Multi-year deal) & Lance Stroll (2023) Williams Alex Albon (Multi-year deal) & Logan Sargeant (2023)

F1 will see new faces in the upcoming season as Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant will step into McLaren and Williams respectively for the first time ever to race.

Nick de Vries, who raced at the Italian Grand Prix this year with Williams (after having to replace Albon), was given a permanent seat with AlphaTauri. After an amazing finish in Monza, scoring points in his first race itself, he is expected to bring more to the table.

This time around, Nico Hulkenberg will make a return to F1 as a permanent driver with the American team Haas. Together, the German and Kevin Magnussen are expected to bring the team the success they desire.

