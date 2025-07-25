Insider claims Ferrari close to making team principal announcement amidst reports of Fred Vasseur being fired

Former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed that Ferrari was getting close to extending the contract of Frederic Vasseur as its team principal. The Frenchman joined the team at the start of the 2023 season and has been a key figure behind their recent success in the past two years.

Ad

However, there were rumors regarding his position in the team in the past couple of months, owing to the Italian team's underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign.

The Maranello-based outfit was projected to challenge McLaren, given their strong end to last season and changing their car for this year. But the decision has not yielded desired results as they are yet to win a race despite finishing half of the current season.

Ad

Trending

Amidst reports of Fredric Vasseur being fired, the former Williams F1 driver revealed on Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast that the 57-year-old's deal with Ferrari could be extended, saying:

“At Ferrari, we hear that they are getting closer to Fred Vasseur and conducting contract negotiations. An extension would be extremely important for stability within the team. Both drivers are also behind him.”

Ad

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna also spoke on the subject of Vasseur's contract to Sky Germany and said:

“Vasseur’s future? He’s the team principal, it’s July, and we’re discussing. We just had lunch together…”

Vasseur did not make any headline comments on his contract and did not delve into his discussions with Vigna.

Ferrari team boss previews the Belgian GP weekend

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that they had worked hard to bring the upgrades to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track for the annual Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Ad

In the preview for Spa, the Frenchman reflected on the weekend and said, via GrandPrix247:

"The Belgian Grand Prix is the first leg of the final double-header before the summer break. We have worked hard at the factory to bring an additional upgrade package for the SF-25. Therefore, a point of focus this weekend will be to make sure we maximise its potential from the get-go. As always with a Sprint weekend, getting off to a strong start with a smooth free practice session will hold the key to the rest of the weekend.

Ad

“The margins between the teams are very close at the moment, therefore every small detail can make the difference, so we’ll stay focused on ourselves to give our best in every phase of the weekend, on a track where the weather could also play its part.”

The Italian team has brought a new rear suspension for their SF-25 in a bid to improve the rear ride height instability and allow the car to run lower to the ground, to generate as much downforce and performance as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More